Werner Kok to leave Ulster at the end of the season

WERNER KOK IS one of 11 players who will leave Ulster at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old South African wing joined Ulster from the Sharks in 2024. The former Blitzbok Sevens star has scored 12 tries in all competitions so far, and played a key role in Ulster’s attack this season.

Also departing are John Andrew and Dave Shanahan, who between them have made 241 appearances for Ulster.

“I had the privilege of being teammates with both John and Dave, both of whom have made a big impact both on and off the pitch and have been valuable stalwarts of the senior squad,” said Ulster general manager, Rory Best

“Both have made over 100 appearances in the jersey and have been fantastic teammates, setting a high level of professionalism for others to follow.”

Best added: “I’d like to thank the players who are moving on for their application and contributions to Ulster Rugby.

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“I hope that supporters will join us on Friday night after full-time, as we celebrate their efforts and wish them well for the future.”

The senior players who are leaving are (appearances in brackets):

John Andrew (137)

Angus Bell (15)

Matthew Dalton (23)

James Humphreys (8)

Werner Kok (33)

Ben Moxham (41)

Rory McGuire (1)

Bryan O’Connor (5)

Marcus Rea (59)

Sean Reffell (16)

David Shanahan (104)

The province also confirmed that academy players Sam Berman, Wilhelm De Klerk, Ethan Graham, Lukas Kenny and Josh Stevens will also leave following the conclusion of the season.