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Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland (right) celebrates his goal.
Stunning

Celtic claim Scottish Premiership title with dramatic win over Hearts

Daizen Maeda made it 2-1 in the 87th minute before Callum Osmand secured 3-1 victory.
2.39pm, 16 May 2026
16

Celtic 3

Hearts 1

CELTIC SCORED TWO late goals to beat Hearts 3-1 and clinch the Scottish Premiership title in a dramatic final-day clash at Parkhead.

The win for Martin O’Neill’s side denied Hearts a first league crown since 1960.

Hearts had the point they needed going into the final stages before Daizen Madea pounced in the 87th minute and Callum Osmand sent Celtic Park wild with a third in the 98th minute.

More to follow…

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