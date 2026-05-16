IRELAND’S MARK ENGLISH has opened his outdoor season with a brilliant performance at the Shanghai/Keqiao Diamond League in China.
English set a meeting record as he stormed to victory in the men’s 800m, clocking 1:43.85 as he crossed the line.
This is the second-fastest of the Donegal man’s career as he becomes the first Irish male athlete to win a Diamond League race. He joins Ciara Mageean, Rhasidat Adeleke and Sarah Healy who have also won at the series.
Kethobogile Haingura of Botswana took second in the men’s 800m in a time of 1:43.89 while USA’s Brandon Miller was third in 1:44.00.
Advertisement
WHAT A WIN! 💪
Mark English (Finn Valley AC) opens his outdoor season with a win in the Men's 800m and 1:43.85 meeting record at the Shanghai/Keqiao Diamond League in China 💎
The time is the second fastest of the Donegal man's career 💥
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Mark English sets meeting record to open outdoor season with historic victory in China
IRELAND’S MARK ENGLISH has opened his outdoor season with a brilliant performance at the Shanghai/Keqiao Diamond League in China.
English set a meeting record as he stormed to victory in the men’s 800m, clocking 1:43.85 as he crossed the line.
This is the second-fastest of the Donegal man’s career as he becomes the first Irish male athlete to win a Diamond League race. He joins Ciara Mageean, Rhasidat Adeleke and Sarah Healy who have also won at the series.
Kethobogile Haingura of Botswana took second in the men’s 800m in a time of 1:43.89 while USA’s Brandon Miller was third in 1:44.00.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Athletics Diamond League mark english Top Of The Tree Track and Field