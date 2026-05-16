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Ireland's Mark English [file photo]. Inpho
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Mark English sets meeting record to open outdoor season with historic victory in China

Mark English won the men’s 800m at the Shanghai/Keqiao Diamond League in China.
1.29pm, 16 May 2026

IRELAND’S MARK ENGLISH has opened his outdoor season with a brilliant performance at the Shanghai/Keqiao Diamond League in China.

English set a meeting record as he stormed to victory in the men’s 800m, clocking 1:43.85 as he crossed the line.

This is the second-fastest of the Donegal man’s career as he becomes the first Irish male athlete to win a Diamond League race. He joins Ciara Mageean, Rhasidat Adeleke and Sarah Healy who have also won at the series.

Kethobogile Haingura of Botswana took second in the men’s 800m in a time of 1:43.89 while USA’s Brandon Miller was third in 1:44.00.

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