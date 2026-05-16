Late drama as three-goal Dublin earn vital Leinster win over Galway

Galway 0-21

Dublin 3-16

John Fallon reports from Pearse Stadium

Ronan Hayes and John Hetherton came off the bench in the second half to inspire a superb Dublin comeback as they brough Galway’s winning run in the Leinster SHC to an end at Pearse Stadium.

Hayes, who finished with 1-2, and Hetherton caused the Galway defence enormous trouble as Dublin went direct with long balls with the wind behind them.

A rare slip from Dáithí Burke proves costly as Galway are punished with a goal. A huge moment in the game... 🫣#GALVDUB pic.twitter.com/QOrJI4l2WS — GAA+ (@GAAPlusOfficial) May 16, 2026

And yet it seemed that Galway had secured their place in the Leinster final when substitute Colm Molloy tied the match in the 74th minute of the game.

But Dublin hit back and Hayes helped set up his brother Brian who blasted to the net for the winning score before Cian O’Sullivan added an insurance point from the puckout.

Dublin won the toss and opted to play against the wind on a wet afternoon in Salthill and at half-time they trailed by just three points against a wasteful Galway side.

Galway, having hit 19 wides against Kildare, clocked a dozen by the break and had to be content with a lead of 0-11 to 1-5.

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Galway, having lost impressive newcomer Rory Burke to injury before the game with Tom Monaghan coming in having impressed off the bench against Kildare, raced into a three point lead in the opening seven minutes thanks to a couple of frees from Aaron Niland and a good one from play from Cian Daniels.

Dublin got a huge break with their opening score after 13 minutes when a 65, awarded after a superb save from goalkeeper Darach Fahy to deny Brian Hayes, ended up in the net when Daithi Burke tried to take down Donal Burke’s effort but knocked into the net.

GOAL AT THE DEATH 🚨



Brian Hayes finds the back of the net for @DubGAAOfficial to secure the Win in Salthill 🔥#GALvDUB pic.twitter.com/bh7kFBJVCs — The GAA (@officialgaa) May 16, 2026

Conor Ó Riain, one of three late changes with Eoghan O’Donnell, Darragh Power and Hetherton not starting, edged them in front moments late and they took that lead into the closing eight minutes of the half as Galway’s wide count mounted.

Padraic Mannion landed his second point from wing-back as Galway finished the half with four points without reply but it took another fine save from Fahy, this time from David Purcell, and a clearance off the line from Ronan Glennon to prevent a second Dublin goal before the break.

Galway, who finished 17 wides to Dublin’s three, continued to hold their lead for the third quarter despite losing Niland to injury with sub Darragh Neary doing well and Monaghan landing two more.

Galway led by four points with twelve minutes remaining before Dublin rallied. Donal Burke, who finished with 1-9, pulled back a point and then Hetherton set up Hayes for a goal to tie the sides at 2-13 to 0-19.

Ronan Hayes edged Dublin in front and Burke pointed a 65 but as the game slipped into injury-time Cathal Mannion cut the gap to a point with a free and then in the 74th minute sub Molloy levelled.

That would have been enough to secure a place in the Leinster final but the Hayes brothers had other ideas as they struck for the winner in the dying moments.

Scorers for Dublin: Donal Burke 1-9 (0-7f, 1-1 ’65), Ronan Hayes 1-2, Brian Hayes 1-0, Conal Ó Riain 0-2, Conor Burke 0-1, Conor Donohoe 0-1, Cian O’Sullivan 0-1.

Scorers for Galway: Aaron Niland 0-5 (4f), Cathal Mannion 0-4 (3f, 1 ’65), Tom Monaghan 0-3, Padraic Mannion 0-2, Darragh Neary 0-2, Conor Whelan 0-2, Cian Daniels 0-1, Jason Rabbitte 0-1, Colm Molloy 0-1.

Dublin:

1. Eddie Gibbons (Kilmacud Crokes)

20. Conor McHugh (Na Fianna), 3. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf), 25. Paddy Doyle (Naomh Barróg)

5. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields), 6. Liam Rushe (Na Fianna), 7. Conor Burke (St Vincents)

2. Conor Groarke (Cuala), 8. Brian Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes)

10. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes), 11. Dónal Burke (Na Fianna), 9. Conor Donohoe (Erin’s Isle)

18. Conal Ó Riain (Kilmacud Crokes), 15. Cian O’Sullivan (St Brigids), 13. David Purcell (Kilmacud Crokes)

Substitutes:

14. John Hetherton (St Vincents) for Groarke (51)

26. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes) for Purcell (55)

Galway:

1. Darach Fahy (Ardrahan)

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2. Ronan Glennon (Mullagh), 3. Cillian Trayers (Turloughmore), 4. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields)

5. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh), 6. Daithí Burke (Turloughmore), 7. Gavin Lee (Clarinbridge)

8. Cian Daniels (Tommy Larkins), 9. Tiernan Killeen (Loughrea)

10. John Fleming (Meelick Eyrecourt), 11. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh), 12. Aaron Niland (Clarinbridge)

13. Jason Rabbitte (Athenry), 14. Conor Whelan (Kinvara), 24. Tom Monaghan (Craughwell)

Substitutes:

22. Darragh Neary (Castlegar) for Niland (39)

17. Joshua Ryan (Clarinbridge) for Trayers (63)

23. Colm Molloy (Kilnadeema/Leitrim) for Fleming (65)

20. Cianan Fahy (Ardrahan) for Daniels (67)

25. Oisin Lohan (Skehana Mountbellew/Moylough) for Killeen (74).

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork).

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