Jack Moylan becomes first Ireland player in 39 years to score debut hat-trick in 5-0 win

Republic of Ireland 5

Grenada 0

JACK MOYLAN BECAME the first Republic of Ireland player in 39 years to score a hat-trick on their international debut as the Boys in Green overcame a frustrating first half to run out 5-0 winners against Grenada.

Substitute Tom Cannon opened the floodgates with a strike two minutes after coming on and Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side never looked back from there.

This friendly, which saw seven players make their international bow, with a Grenada team ranked 163rd in the world is the first of three games this summer, and Moylan has surely played himself into contention for the fixtures with Qatar and Canada.

Cannon was sprung from the bench during the interval and made an immediate impact with a smart turn and finish to break the deadlock on 47 minutes.

The Sheffield United striker then rounded off a sharp passing move on 56 minutes to double Ireland’s lead.

Another half-time substitute, Andrew Moran, was at the heart of that goal with a piercing through ball which Adam Idah then put on a plate for Cannon with a clever flick.

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Tom Cannon (right) is congratulated by Chiedozie Ogbene. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland’s third goal on 62 minutes was far more straightforward.

Captain Dara O’Shea won a powerful header in his own half and the ball caught the Grenada defence out over the top.

Moylan was alert to the opportunity and was onto it like a light. The former Shelbourne playmaker, who will feature in the Championship with Lincoln City next season after playing a key role in their promotion, took one touch to control the ball and with his second he fired his shot low into the net.

He completed his hat-trick with a header on 80 minutes after more good work from another substitute, Millenic Alli, to hang a cross to the back post.

Republic of Ireland: O’Leary (Keeley 74); Knight, Abankwah, O’Shea (captain), McGuinness (Cannon HT); Adaramola (Ferry HT); Coventry (Moran HT), Molumby (Finneran 74); Ogbene (Emakhu 63), Idah (Alli 63), Moylan.

Grenada: Thomas; Vincent-Young, Francis, Harrack, Sandiford; John-Brown, Muirhead; Gabriel, Charles, Hippolyte; Akins.