Leaders Galway drop their first points of the season in hard-fought draw with Shels

Women’s League of Ireland Premier Division

Shelbourne 0-0 Galway United

Shamrock Rovers 0-0 Bohemians

DLR Waves 1-1 Cork City

Waterford 1-2 Sligo Rovers

Wexford v Peamount United (6pm)

Athlone Town v Treaty United (6pm)

GALWAY UNITED REMAIN unbeaten but saw their 100% start to the season come to an end in a hard-fought draw at Tolka Park.

In a titanic tussle between two title favourites, a scoreless draw was probably on the cards as Shels, yet to concede at home, took on a Galway side yet to concede on the road.

But the home side’s record was almost smashed within the opening three minutes when Emma Doherty found some space in a packed penalty area from Aobhin Donnelly’s inswinging free kick. The only surprise, given Doherty’s good form this season, was the ball failed to hit the back of the net and came crashing off the crossbar instead.

Shels were reeling from the loss of in-form winger Becky Watkins, suffering from concussion following last week’s bruising All-Island Cup final against Bohemians, but woke up sharply, pressing at a relentless pace but failing to test keeper Amanda McQuillan, who was determined to put in a standout performance against her former employers.

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In a tough-tackling war of attrition, huge drama reared its head midway through the first half. Ceola Bergin was brought down just inches outside the box on the right, and from the resulting free kick, Isabella Beletic reacted quickest to the second ball and was bundled over after getting ahead of Mya Sanchez.

Referee Oliver Moran pointed to the spot but immediately overturned his decision, with a flag raised for offside amidst the chaos in the box.

Sanchez was definitely the busier of the two keepers, pulling off two outstanding saves to keep her side level at the break. Firstly, Mooney was sharp in the box to nip in and steal the ball from Aoibheann Clancy and, with the goal at her mercy, saw the looming figure of the American stopper who was brave from point-blank range.

Minutes later Sanchez was at it again, this time at full stretch to tip Remini Tillotson’s curling effort, destined for the far corner, around the post at the crucial moment.

Desperately looking to close the five-point gap on the league leaders, Shels came flying out of the traps for the second half. Brie Severns was clipped by Tillotson right on the edge of the area, allowing Clancy to set her sights on goal, but the Irish international was denied brilliantly by her former teammate, who saved sharply.

With a quarter of an hour remaining, there were some upsetting scenes when Bergin went down in worrying fashion trying to turn and catch Aoife Kelly. After some lengthy treatment, the talented teenager was helped off the field without the need for a stretcher.

It was the home side who went closest to a winner a couple of minutes before the end. Keeva Keenan’s long throw was cleverly flicked on by Aoife Kelly, with the ball finding its way through to Lara Whelan whose close range strike was snuffed out yet again by McQuillan who refused to be beaten as both sides were forced to share the spoils.

Shelbourne: Mya Sanchez; Jess Gargan, Pearl Slattery, Maggie Pierce, Leah Doyle; Aoife Kelly, Alex Kavanagh, Aoibheann Clancy; Maeve Wollmer (Keeva Keenan, 46), Olivia Damico (Madeleine McKinley, 72), Brie Severns (Lara Whelan, 67)

Galway United: Amanda McQuillan; Aoibhin Donnelly, Eve Dossen, Remi Tillotson, Lucy Jayne Grant; Niamh Farrelly, Isabella Beletic; Kate Thomsson, Aobheann Costello (Cara Griffin, 90+1); Ceola Bergin (Amy Madden, 79), Emma Doherty

Referee: Oliver Moran