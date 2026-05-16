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Eoghan Cahill finished with 1-12 for Offaly (file photo). Tom O’Hanlon/INPHO
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Offaly keep their All-Ireland hopes alive with six-point win over Wexford

Offaly came from five points down at the break to win by six.
7.54pm, 16 May 2026

Offaly 2-21

Wexford 2-15

OFFALY ENSURED THAT they will stay in the hunt for a top-three finish and a place in the All-Ireland series as they beat Wexford in Saturday’s Leinster championship round robin in Tullamore.

More to follow…

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