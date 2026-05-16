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James Lawlor/INPHO
Leinster SHC

Kilkenny unleash second-half blitz against Kildare to win by 23 points

Cian Kenny was sent off for the Cats late in the first half.
8.02pm, 16 May 2026

Kilkenny 4-25

Kildare 0-14

Jack McKay reports from Nowlan Park

FOURTEEN-MAN KILKENNY were ruthless in the second half as they beat Kildare by 23 points in Nowlan Park.

More to follow…

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