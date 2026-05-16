The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Kilkenny unleash second-half blitz against Kildare to win by 23 points
Kilkenny 4-25
Kildare 0-14
Jack McKay reports from Nowlan Park
FOURTEEN-MAN KILKENNY were ruthless in the second half as they beat Kildare by 23 points in Nowlan Park.
More to follow…
****
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Hurling Kildare GAA Kilkenny GAA Leinster SHC