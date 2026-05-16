MUNSTER WILL FACE an away quarter-final against the Bulls in Pretoria after they clinched their place in the United Rugby Championship play-offs.
Clayton McMillan’s side knew that nothing less than victory against the Lions on Saturday night would do, and they ran out 24-17 winners in Thomond Park, finishing the regular season in fifth place.
Their reward is a trip to face the Bulls in South Africa, with a semi-final against either top-seeded Glasgow Warriors or Connacht awaiting the winners.
Stuart Lancaster’s side make the trip to Scotland in the first of the quarter-finals, which takes place on Friday, 29 May at 7.45pm.
Bulls-Munster (noon) is the first of three quarter-finals on Saturday 30 May, followed by Stormers-Cardiff at 2.30pm, before Leinster host the Lions at the Aviva Stadium (8pm) to decide the last semi-final place.
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United Rugby Championship quarter-finals
Friday 29 May, 7.45pm Glasgow Warriors v Connacht
Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Premier Sports, TG4, URC.tv
Saturday 30 May, Noon Vodacom Bulls v Munster
Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria Premier Sports, URC.tv
Saturday 30 May, 2.30pm DHL Stormers v Cardiff
DHL Stadium, Cape Town Premier Sports, URC.tv
Saturday 30 May, 8pm Leinster v Fidelity SecureDrive Lions
Aviva Stadium, Dublin TG4, Premier Sports, URC.tv
Semi-finals
Glasgow Warriors/Connacht v Bulls/Munster
Leinster/Lions v Stormers/Cardiff
Semi-finals to be played Saturday 6 June. Grand Final to be played Saturday 20 June.
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Here's the confirmed line-up for the URC quarter-finals
MUNSTER WILL FACE an away quarter-final against the Bulls in Pretoria after they clinched their place in the United Rugby Championship play-offs.
Clayton McMillan’s side knew that nothing less than victory against the Lions on Saturday night would do, and they ran out 24-17 winners in Thomond Park, finishing the regular season in fifth place.
Their reward is a trip to face the Bulls in South Africa, with a semi-final against either top-seeded Glasgow Warriors or Connacht awaiting the winners.
Stuart Lancaster’s side make the trip to Scotland in the first of the quarter-finals, which takes place on Friday, 29 May at 7.45pm.
Bulls-Munster (noon) is the first of three quarter-finals on Saturday 30 May, followed by Stormers-Cardiff at 2.30pm, before Leinster host the Lions at the Aviva Stadium (8pm) to decide the last semi-final place.
United Rugby Championship quarter-finals
Friday 29 May, 7.45pm
Glasgow Warriors v Connacht
Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow
Premier Sports, TG4, URC.tv
Saturday 30 May, Noon
Vodacom Bulls v Munster
Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria
Premier Sports, URC.tv
Saturday 30 May, 2.30pm
DHL Stormers v Cardiff
DHL Stadium, Cape Town
Premier Sports, URC.tv
Saturday 30 May, 8pm
Leinster v Fidelity SecureDrive Lions
Aviva Stadium, Dublin
TG4, Premier Sports, URC.tv
Semi-finals
Semi-finals to be played Saturday 6 June. Grand Final to be played Saturday 20 June.
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Bulls Connacht Final Eight Leinster Munster Rugby United Rugby Championship