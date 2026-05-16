Here's the confirmed line-up for the URC quarter-finals

MUNSTER WILL FACE an away quarter-final against the Bulls in Pretoria after they clinched their place in the United Rugby Championship play-offs.

Clayton McMillan’s side knew that nothing less than victory against the Lions on Saturday night would do, and they ran out 24-17 winners in Thomond Park, finishing the regular season in fifth place.

Their reward is a trip to face the Bulls in South Africa, with a semi-final against either top-seeded Glasgow Warriors or Connacht awaiting the winners.

Stuart Lancaster’s side make the trip to Scotland in the first of the quarter-finals, which takes place on Friday, 29 May at 7.45pm.

Bulls-Munster (noon) is the first of three quarter-finals on Saturday 30 May, followed by Stormers-Cardiff at 2.30pm, before Leinster host the Lions at the Aviva Stadium (8pm) to decide the last semi-final place.

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United Rugby Championship quarter-finals

Friday 29 May, 7.45pm

Glasgow Warriors v Connacht

Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow

Premier Sports, TG4, URC.tv

Saturday 30 May, Noon

Vodacom Bulls v Munster

Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Premier Sports, URC.tv

Saturday 30 May, 2.30pm

DHL Stormers v Cardiff

DHL Stadium, Cape Town

Premier Sports, URC.tv

Saturday 30 May, 8pm

Leinster v Fidelity SecureDrive Lions

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

TG4, Premier Sports, URC.tv

Semi-finals

Glasgow Warriors/Connacht v Bulls/Munster

Leinster/Lions v Stormers/Cardiff

Semi-finals to be played Saturday 6 June. Grand Final to be played Saturday 20 June.