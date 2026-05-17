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Darragh Fitzgibbon is expected to miss a month. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
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Cork captain Darragh Fitzgibbon ruled out of Munster Championship run-in: report

Fitzgibbon set for a month on the sidelines following appendix surgery.
12.06am, 17 May 2026

THE CORK HURLERS are set to be without captain Darragh Fitzgibbon for the remainder of their Munster Championship defence.

The Echo’s Denis Hurley reports that Fitzgibbon had appendix surgery on Saturday and is expected to miss at least a month while he recovers.

The Rebels host Clare in their final round-robin game next Sunday 24 May, knowing that their top-three finish and progression to the All-Ireland series is already secure.

But Ben O’Connor’s side will have their sights set on a return to the Munster final on 7 June, and the prospect of winning back-to-back provincial titles.

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