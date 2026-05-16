Old friends come back to haunt Sligo Rovers as Galway leave with big win

Sligo Rovers 1

Galway United 4

GALWAY UNITED MOVED ahead of Drogheda United into seventh place after a comprehensive 4-1 win over Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds on Saturday night.

Wasiri Williams nodded Galway ahead after just six minutes, with Sligo firing level following a soft penalty.

But former Sligo player Jimmy Keohane scored twice, with another ex-Showgrounds man Kris Twardek adding another, to ensure the win for Galway.

The visitors were leading 2-1 at half-time after a busy first half, taking the lead twice, with the hosts awarded a controversial free kick.

John Caulfield’s side were ahead with just six minutes on the clock when Williams nodded in past Sam Sargeant following Keohane’s corner.

And there was another setback for the hosts minutes later when the in-form Archie Meekison was forced off after picking up what looked like a serious injury.

But they were back level five minutes later when referee Aaron O’Dowd awarded a penalty, and Galway were understandably left feeling aggrieved.

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That penalty decision came after a lovely move from the home side, with Daire Patton driving forward as Rovers went on the break.

The Sligo native played a superb through ball for Cian Kavanagh, and the former St Pat’s and Derry City striker just couldn’t get a shot away and went down in the box after the slightest, if any, contact from Keohane.

Alex Nolan dispatched the penalty past Evan Watts to bring the sides level after 18 minutes.

The first-half was providing plenty of entertainment, with Galway a constant threat.

Aaron Bolger’s effort on 27 minutes didn’t dip in time to trouble Sam Sargeant, but just before half-time, the visitors were ahead once again.

Former Sligo man Keohane had his side back in the lead when his free kick from the edge of the box curled past the wall and into the far corner.

It was end to end, and a superb goal-line clearance from Williams ensured Galway were still ahead at the break, as James McManus’s effort from the edge of the box was pushed away into a dangerous area by goalkeeper Watts.

Kavanagh was lurking, but Williams was well placed to clear it off the line.

Sligo started the second half well, but could only really muster up half-chances.

And Galway would go on to capitalise on dreadful Sligo defending, to score twice in two minutes to make sure of all three points.

First, Francely Lomboto was strong inside the box, getting the pass away to Twardek despite being surrounded by Sligo players.

And Twardek fired in against his former club to extend the lead to 3-1.

Seconds later, the Canadian returned the favour and set up Lomboto, who had to shake off three Sligo defenders to get his shot away, and he did so with ease to bring his side 4-1 up.

Sligo had late chances, but Galway ran out comfortable winners from what could prove to be a huge three points.

Sligo Rovers: Sam Sargeant, Jeannot Esua (Shane Blaney, 85), Ollie Denham, Gareth McElroy, Sean McHale, Carl McHugh (Mai Traore, 64), James McManus (Ciaron Harkin, 85), Will Fitzgerald, Archie Meekison (Alex Nolan, 12), Daire Patton (Ryan O’Kane, 64), Cian Kavanagh.

Galway United: Evan Watts, Connor Barratt (Axel Piesold, 46), Killian Brouder, Wasiri Williams, Conor McCormack (Kris Twardek, 63), Ed McCarthy, Alex Bolger, David Hurley (James Morahan, 90), Jimmy Keohane, Stephen Walsh (Francely Lomboto, 63), Frantz Pierrot (Lee Devitt, 56).

Referee: Aaron O’Dowd.