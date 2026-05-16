Clare back on track as they cruise past Tipperary with 11-point win

Clare 1-25

Tipperary 0-17

CLARE’S SEASON IS back on track and Tipperary are on the brink of an early championship exit, the twin outcomes of this Saturday night Munster hurling instalment.

After being ripped apart at home by Limerick last time out, Clare bounced back in style with youngster Diarmuid Stritch producing a stunning display as he fired six points from play.

Clare were in front 0-14 to 0-8 at half-time and Ian Galvin’s early second-half goal provided them with another boost. Tipperary’s sizeable task grew when Willie Connors was dismissed for a second yellow card offence in the 51st minute and the defending All-Ireland champions struggled throughout.

GALVINNNNNN! 🤩



The perfect start to the second half for the Banner, that's 1-1 for Ian Galvin #TIPVCLA pic.twitter.com/aSLEetbYbd — GAA+ (@GAAPlusOfficial) May 16, 2026

More to follow...

Clare's Peter Duggan and Tipperary's Ronan Maher. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Scorers for Clare: Diarmuid Stritch 0-6, Tony Kelly 0-5 (0-4 frees), Ian Galvin 1-2, Peter Duggan 0-4 (0-2 sideline, 0-1 free), Seán Rynne 0-4, Cathal Malone 0-2, Niall O’Farrell 0-1, Ryan Taylor 0-1.

Scorers for Tipperary: Jake Morris 0-4, Jason Forde 0-3 (0-1 sideline), Darragh McCarthy 0-3 (0-3 frees), Eoghan Connolly 0-3 (0-2 frees), Willie Connors 0-1, Alan Tynan 0-1, Stefan Tobin 0-1, Conor Stakelum 0-1.

Clare

1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

8. Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones), 19. David McInerney (Tulla), 4. Adam Hogan (Feakle)

5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 17. John Conlon (Clonlara), 6. Niall O’Farrell (Broadford)

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9. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin), 22. Diarmuid Stritch (Clonlara)

7. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), 15. Tony Kelly (Ballyea), 12. Sean Rynne (Inagh-Kilnamona)

14. Mark Rodgers (Scariff), 10. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg), 11. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)

Subs

26. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Rodgers (8-12, temp)

24. Ian Galvin (Clonlara) for Rodgers (inj) (25)

13. David Reidy (Éire Óg) for Taylor (46)

26. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Kelly (inj) (58)

3. Conor Cleary (Kilmaley-St Joseph’s Miltown Malbay) for Rynne (62)

18. Shane Meehan (Banner) for O’Donnell (65)

Tipperary

1. Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris)

4. Michael Breen (Ballina), 6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields – captain), 7. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill)

3. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs), 2. Robert Doyle (Clonoulty-Rossmore), 5. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

8. Willie Connors (Kiladangan) 9. Alan Tynan (Roscrea)

11. Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens), 10. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), 12. Oisín O’Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs)

13. Darragh McCarthy (Toomevara) 14. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney) 15. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

Subs

25. Darragh Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields) for Ormond (half-time)

24. Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields) for Breen (42)

20. Sam O’Farrell (Nenagh Éire Óg) for Tynan (47)

26. Stefan Tobin (Carrick Swan) for McCarthy (50)

19. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney) for Forde (56)

23. Keith Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane) for O’Donoghue (65 – temp)

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford)

*****