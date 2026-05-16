Chelsea set to appoint Xabi Alonso after reaching agreement in principle

CHELSEA ARE CLOSE to appointing Xabi Alonso as their new manager.

The former Real Madrid boss has emerged in the last few days as the leading candidate to replace Liam Rosenior and though a number of other coaches have been under consideration, things have moved quickly and an agreement in principle is now in place.

Chelsea are expected to confirm the 44-year-old’s appointment on Sunday.

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The club had intended to take their time over finding their next coach and no decision had been expected before the end of the season.

However, with the appointment of an elite coach of sufficient calibre and standing in the game a priority, the club have moved quickly to secure a manager that won the Champions League twice as a player as well as leading Bayer Leverkusen to an unbeaten Bundesliga-winning season in his first campaign as a coach.

Other names under consideration had been Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola and Fulham’s Marco Silva with both managers out of contract at the end of the season.

Alonso has been out of work since being sacked by Real Madrid in January seven months into the job. It is understood he has received assurances from Chelsea about working conditions following his experience at the Bernabéu.

The Spaniard will become the fifth permanent appointment of the BlueCo ownership era following Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino, Enzo Maresca and Rosenior.

The club said following the ill-fated experiment with the former Hull and Strasbourg boss that “a period of reflection” would accompany the search for their next boss.

It is understood that entailed a recognition by the hierarchy that bringing in such an inexperienced manager had been a mistake and a different direction was required.

Defeat to Manchester City in Saturday’s FA Cup final meant Chelsea are likely to be without European football next season for the second time in the BlueCo era.

They are currently ninth in the table having picked up one point from their last seven Premier League matches.