Police ‘engaging’ with Hearts after Celtic pitch invasion

POLICE ARE LIAISING with Hearts to investigate whether any of their players were assaulted during a pitch invasion in Celtic’s title-winning victory at Parkhead.

Hundreds of Celtic fans ran on to the park when Callum Osmand netted in the eighth minute of stoppage-time to put Celtic 3-1 ahead.

Hearts noted “deeply disturbing reports of serious physical and verbal abuse towards our players and staff, both on the pitch and elsewhere”.

In a statement issued late on Saturday night, Police Scotland said: “We are engaging with Heart of Midlothian FC to establish if any of their players were assaulted on the pitch at the conclusion of the event. The circumstances of the incident are being reviewed.”

The match did not restart despite having around 30 seconds left of the allotted stoppage-time when Osmand scored.

“The pitch invasion caused a chaotic end and nobody seemed to know whether or not the match had been brought to a finish,” a Hearts statement added.

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Hearts players quickly left Celtic Park without getting changed due to what the Edinburgh club described as a “menacing and threatening atmosphere inside the stadium”.

Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland was escorted from the pitch by stewards (Andrew Milligan/PA) PA PA

Hearts condemned the “shameful scenes”, saying they had “embarrassed Scottish football”.

“We expect the strongest action possible to be taken by the footballing authorities in the interests of protecting the safety of players and supporters, and the integrity of our game,” they added.

Hearts were on course for their first title since 1960 right up until the 87th minute, when Daizen Maeda struck a goal that was initially ruled out for offside before a VAR check.

The visitors had taken the lead in the 43rd minute when Lawrence Shankland headed home, but Arne Engels levelled from the spot before the break after Alexandros Kyziridis was penalised for handball.

Derek McInnes’ side had led since September – barring a 24-hour period when Rangers went top – and the heart-breaking finale added to a history of league title challenges falling at the final hurdle.

They lost a decider against Kilmarnock in 1965 when a 2-0 home defeat saw the Ayrshire side win on goal average, and were seven minutes away from glory in 1986 before Dundee sub Albert Kidd hit a double to hand the title to Celtic and end a 31-match unbeaten run.

Hearts defender Frankie Kent was in tears as he arrived to a welcome at Tynecastle (Jane Barlow/PA)

Thousands of fans gathered at Tynecastle to welcome the squad back and many players, including the likes of Cammy Devlin and Frankie Kent, were in tears as they disembarked from the bus.

The club statement read: “This season has seen Hearts capture the imagination of football fans, not only in Scotland, but the world over.

“We pay tribute to Derek McInnes, his staff, the first team and the supporters, who have done the club proud this season. None of them deserved the disgraceful scenes that unfolded.”

Police are also investigating “unacceptable levels of violence and anti-social behaviour” in the Trongate area of Glasgow when about 3,000 fans gathered to celebrate Celtic’s triumph despite appeals from the club not to congregate.

Police said several officers were injured after being targeted by missiles including glass bottles.