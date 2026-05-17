Ireland aim to finish with a bang on record-breaking day in Dublin

Ireland v Scotland

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Sunday 17 May, 2.30pm

Where can we watch it?

This Women’s Six Nations fifth round clash is live on Virgin Media One.

Coverage starts at 2pm.

The other two Six Nations games today – Wales v Italy at 12.15pm and France v England, the Grand Slam decider, at 4.45pm Irish time – are being shown on the RTÉ Player.

What’s the new record?

Ireland set a new home attendance record for a women’s international when they hosted Italy in Galway last month, with 9,206 people at the Dexcom Stadium.

But that record will have lasted only four weeks as it gets smashed today.

The IRFU has sold 30,000 tickets for this clash with Scotland, the first standalone Ireland Women’s game at the Aviva Stadium.

It should be a memorable occasion, with every ex-Ireland 15s and 7s international invited to be in attendance.

What’s the team news?

There have been minimal changes to both teams, with Ireland boss Scott Bemand making just one to his starting XV.

Sam Monaghan with Ellena Perry. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland have had a good time of it on the injury front in this championship, meaning strong continuity in selection, with minimal changes from week to week, although Bemand said it has been pleasing to give debuts to Eilís Cahill, Robyn O’Connor, and Niamh Gallagher.

Sam Monaghan comes into the second row today, with Dorothy Wall shifting to the bench, while wing Vicky Elmes Kinlan is included on the bench as Ireland revert to a 5/3 split of forwards and backs.

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“Sam’s done a great job coming on and just sort of dialling up the impact,” said Bemand. “She came on last week [against Wales], nicked two lineouts, got a bunch of carries, and was just like an Exocet missile that’s seeking tackles.

“Doro’s done some unbelievably good work, so Doro’s going to bring that intensity that she showed at the very start of England, at the very start of France, and she’ll just bring that on at some point, which hopefully lets us ramp the game up and elevate it.”

One player Ireland had hoped to use in this Six Nations was scrum-half Aoibheann Reilly, but she had a setback with her recovery from injury and hasn’t featured.

“It would have been great to have seen Aoibheann play in this competition,” said Bemand. “But she’s a high enough performer, as soon as we get her back, I’d like to think she’d be in the mix for Lions come 12 months’ time.

Meanwhile, Scotland have made two changes to their starting team for today’s clash.

Emily Coubrough starts at number eight, while Sale Sharks wing Shona Campbell gets the nod in the number 11 shirt for the injury-depleted Scots.

Scotland have missed key back row Evie Gallagher. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

They have missed Evie Gallagher, the top-class Bristol back row, who was ruled out of this Six Nations due to injury, having been nominated for player of the championship last year along with Ireland’s Aoife Wafer, who won that award. Loosehead prop Anne Young is another who missed out on the championship for the Scots.

Along the way in this Six Nations, they have lost captain Rachel Malcolm, Emma Orr, Evie Wills, Rachel McLachlan, Hannah Walker, and hooker Lana Skeldon to campaign-ending injuries.

How’s the form?

Ireland are coming off the back of a bonus-point win against Wales in Belfast last weekend. It’s a result that can’t be sneered at, but King and co. weren’t completely satisfied with their performance.

The Welsh battled for everything and spoiled the Irish breakdown repeatedly, meaning it was a stop-start affair.

But Ireland were the better side, led from the front as ever by number eight Wafer as she scored two tries, set up one beautifully, and generally dominated physically. Blindside flanker Brittany Hogan was similarly abrasive as she scored a brace of tries herself.

The feeling from Ireland’s side is that they still have their best performance of the championship to come. They were disappointed to lose away to England and France, especially the game in Clermont-Ferrand when they missed lots of close-range chances. They’re looking for more of their first-half showing against Italy when they ran in seven tries in Galway.

The Scots have had a tough time in head coach Sione Fukofuka’s first campaign in charge, although it started in bright fashion with an away win against Wales.

They were hammered 84-7 by England the following weekend, were well beaten by Italy on a 41-14 scoreline in round three, and then suffered a 69-28 loss to France at home last weekend.

Ireland assistant Denis Fogarty with Linda Djougang. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

The injuries haven’t helped but Scotland will need to improve notably if they’re to repeat last year’s 26-19 Six Nations win against Ireland, which they clinched with a last-gasp try.

“Yeah, yeah, I remember that one,” said Bemand with a rueful smile this week.

“They’ve got better during the competition. I watched the game against France and it’s a reasonable score on the French side, but they made the French work for each try.

“They look like they’re well organised, so they’ll take some breaking down.

“We’re going to have to get physical, we’re going to have to get carry dominance. We’re going to have to create the opportunities rather than have opportunities present themselves early in phases.

“That’s all right with us. We understand the challenge, we’ve just got to do it.”

What’s next?

This is the final round of the Six Nations, and it is a shame that Ireland aren’t still fighting for the title or a Triple Crown, but there is a trophy on the line today.

The victors today will claim the new Siobhan Cattigan Trophy, named after the Scotland international who died in 2021 at the age of just 26.

Siobhan Cattigan will be honoured. Andrew Fosker / INPHO Andrew Fosker / INPHO / INPHO

Beyond this weekend, Ireland don’t have a publicly announced fixture in 2026 yet.

However, World Rugby has confirmed that the WXV Global Series will launch this year and be played in the September/October window.

The series will involve a “home-and-away, cross-regional touring model,” with Ireland included in the top tier along with the other Six Nations teams, as well as Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, and the USA.

The first-ever British and Irish Lions Women’s tour to New Zealand in 2027 is beginning to loom, with many Irish players aiming to be part of that, while the 2029 World Cup in Australia will be a key part of Ireland’s longer-term planning.