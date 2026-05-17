Aaron Rodgers returning with Steelers for 22nd NFL season

FUTURE HALL OF Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers will return for a 22nd season in the NFL after agreeing to re-sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to multiple US media reports.

42-year-old Rodgers, a four-time NFL Most Valuable Player, has agreed a one-year contract with Pittsburgh, the team he joined last year under head coach Mike Tomlin.

The deal means that Rodgers will reunite with his former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, who joined the Steelers in January after Tomlin stepped down following Pittsburgh’s playoff exit in the wild-card round.

Rodgers spent the bulk of his career working with McCarthy in Green Bay, where the duo won a Super Bowl together in 2011 – ironically against the Steelers.

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Rodgers’s future had been in question ever since the Steelers’ playoff exit in January, when the veteran quarterback was sacked four times and held to just 17 completions in a bruising 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans.

However, speculation that he would return increased after the Steelers opted to hire McCarthy, who made no secret of his desire to see Rodgers keep playing.

“I don’t see why you wouldn’t want him back,” McCarthy said following his appointment.

“I watched most of the Pittsburgh games on TV and I thought he was a great asset for the team.”

– © AFP 2026