Fernandes equals assist record as United edge Forest in thriller

Man United 3

Nottingham Forest 2

BRUNO FERNANDES EQUALLED the Premier League record of 20 assists in a season as Manchester United secured third place with a 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest.

Fernandes, who was recently crowned the football writers’ player of the season, moved alongside Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne when his cross was turned in by Bryan Mbeumo for United’s third goal.

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Mbeumo was also involved for the game’s most controversial moment when his handball in the build up to Matheus Cunha’s strike went unpunished despite a VAR review.

Both sides had secured their principal targets in recent weeks with United set to return to the Champions League, while Forest only guaranteed survival last weekend.

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The low stakes made for a wide open contest that burst into life when Luke Shaw volleyed United in front after just five minutes.

Both sides wasted plenty of chances for more goals before the break, but Forest did level just seven minutes into the second period.

Elliot Anderson’s inviting delivery was headed in at the back post by defender Morato.

United raced down the other end and Cunha swept home after the ball rebounded off Mbuemo’s thigh onto his arm.

In an extremely rare occurrence, Michael Salisbury stood by his original decision to award the goal despite being called by VAR to review the incident.

Morgan Gibbs-White almost immediately leveled once more for Forest but was denied by Senne Lammens racing off his line.

Fernandes’ record-equalling moment arrived 14 minutes from time when Mbeumo prodded in his drilled cross for his first goal since February.

Still Forest refused to go away as England internationals Anderson and Gibbs-White combined to reduce the arrears.

Gibbs-White, playing for the first time since suffering a horrendous facial injury in a clash with Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez earlier this month, steered into the bottom corner from Anderson’s driven cross.

Casemiro was given a standing ovation on his final Old Trafford appearance when the Brazilian was replaced by Mason Mount nine minutes from time.

Fernandes was inches away from a record-breaking 21st assist of the campaign when Diogo Dalot hit the post from his pass deep into stoppage time.

United, though, held on to add another victory to their impressive run since Michael Carrick took charge in January.

The former midfielder is expected to sign a two-year deal to remain in charge at Old Trafford in the coming days.