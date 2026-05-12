Are you an Arsenal fan? We want to hear how you're feeling ahead of the double run-in

HOW ARE THE nerves, Arsenal fans?

The Gunners are on the brink of a first Premier League crown in 22 years as the 2025/26 title race reaches its conclusion.

It has been far from straightforward, with Manchester City piling on the pressure, but Sunday’s dramatic 1-0 win over West Ham feels like a huge moment.

Mikel Arteta’s side are back in control, five points in front ahead of their final two fixtures against Burnley (next Monday, 18 May) and Crystal Palace (Sunday, 24 May).

But City – chasing their fifth title in six seasons – have a game in hand: they play Palace on Wednesday, before closing out against Bournemouth (Tuesday, 19 May) and Aston Villa (Sunday, 24 May).

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Arsenal have another important date in their diary: the Champions League final against PSG on Saturday, 30 May. Having lost the final 20 years ago, the men’s team are aiming to reign supreme for the first time in their history in Budapest.

A massive few weeks lie ahead for the North London club, and their supporters – and if you’re of that allegiance, we want to hear from you.

The 42 are looking for your stories, plans and views ahead of the double run-in.

How are you feeling?

What would it mean to you and other Arsenal fans?

Where will you watch the games? At home, in the pub, or maybe even at the Emirates or Puskás Arena? And who will you watch them with?

If you’d like to be included, please email answers@the42.ie and describe your experience in two or three paragraphs.

Please include your name, age and county, or tell us if you would like to remain anonymous. Feel free to attach a picture.

We’ll reflect your stories in a future article on this subject.