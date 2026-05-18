No citing after Munster's allegation of spitting by Lions player

THERE HAS BEEN no formal citing in the wake of Munster’s URC win over the Lions, despite an allegation of spitting during the game.

Play was stopped for several minutes at Thomond Park on Saturday night after a claim by Munster hooker Diarmuid Barron that a Lions player spat in his face.

It’s understood that the citing commissioner assigned to the game studied all available video footage, but could not find any clear evidence that should result in a disciplinary case. Replays from all angles were said to be inconclusive.

So, as things stand, there will be no further action regarding this allegation.

Munster captain Craig Casey approached referee Andrea Piardi in the 63rd minute of the game at Thomond Park on Saturday.

“Act of foul play, spit in the face,” said Casey. “Our 16, there’s a spit in the face.”

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Piardi then approached Barron and asked what the allegation was.

“He spat in my face,” said Barron. “He spat on me, in my face. Please have a look.”

Piardi told his TMO, Stefano Penne, there was a “serious allegation” that they needed to review.

However, the lengthy review process did not yield any evidence of such an action.

Piardi eventually called the captains together and told them, “I had a serious allegation by Munster about someone spitting in the face. So I wanted to take all the time that we needed, but nothing is on the screen.

“We need to carry on with the game. Someone else after the game will deal with that, probably the citing commissioner.”

However, it’s understood that the citing commissioner’s detailed review of the alleged incident, which Barron said occurred after he made a tackle, did not produce conclusive evidence.

That means Barron’s allegation is not set to be pursued any further.