LIVE: Rory McIlroy in contention - PGA Championship final round

Rory McIlroy’s frustration was obvious on Thursday after the closing run that yielded four consecutive bogeys. He’s repaired the damage with a three-under 67 and a four-under 66 yesterday to leave him on -3.

It could have been even better for McIlroy as he was the co-leader on -4 yesterday after his birdie on the 13th, but dropped a shot on the par-three 17th.

But confidence has got to be high for the back-to-back Masters champion with six Majors to his name. He previously won the PGA Championship back in 2012 and 2014, can he lift the Wanamaker Trophy for a third time? After a T47 finish at Quail Hollow last year, McIlroy is firmly in the mix here.