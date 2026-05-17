LIVE: Rory McIlroy in contention - PGA Championship final round

Rory McIlroy’s frustration was obvious on Thursday after the closing run that yielded four consecutive bogeys. He’s repaired the damage with a three-under 67 and a four-under 66 yesterday to leave him on -3.
It could have been even better for McIlroy as he was the co-leader on -4 yesterday after his birdie on the 13th, but dropped a shot on the par-three 17th.
But confidence has got to be high for the back-to-back Masters champion with six Majors to his name. He previously won the PGA Championship back in 2012 and 2014, can he lift the Wanamaker Trophy for a third time? After a T47 finish at Quail Hollow last year, McIlroy is firmly in the mix here.
A word on the Irish players. Shane Lowry has finished the week on an upbeat note with a two-under round of 68, the highlight coming with an eagle three on the long 9th. Lowry had two birdies and two bogeys elsewhere on his card.
Rounds of 68, 76, 70 and 68 this week for Lowry – that Friday round was a big setback but he recovered some ground over the weekend.
Padraig Harrington is currently out on the course, he’s level par now for the tournament. He birdied the 2nd but has just bogeyed the 8th.
16 mins ago
6:33PM
Some of the key figures of interest are yet to tee off, all eyes of course on Rory McIlroy from this corner.
Here’s the last few tee-off times:
6.55pm: Patrick Reed and Maverick McNealy.
7.05pm: Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele.
7.15pm: Aaron Rai and Ludvig Aberg.
7.25pm: Nick Taylor and Jon Rahm.
7.35pm: Alex Smalley and Matti Schmid.
16 mins ago
6:33PM
Evening all and welcome along – it’s final round time for the 2026 PGA Championship, the second Major of the year.
And it’s a final round loaded with potential, a stacked leaderboard at Aronimink Golf Club in Philadelphia as the remaining tee times are about to take place.
Here’s a reminder of the leaderboard:
-6 Alex Smalley
-4 Matti Schmid, Nick Taylor, Jon Rahm, Aaron Rai, Ludvig Aberg.
-3 Kurt Kitayama, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Reed, Maverick McNealy, Harris English, Hideki Matusyama.
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LIVE: Rory McIlroy in contention - PGA Championship final round
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Rory McIlroy’s frustration was obvious on Thursday after the closing run that yielded four consecutive bogeys. He’s repaired the damage with a three-under 67 and a four-under 66 yesterday to leave him on -3.
It could have been even better for McIlroy as he was the co-leader on -4 yesterday after his birdie on the 13th, but dropped a shot on the par-three 17th.
But confidence has got to be high for the back-to-back Masters champion with six Majors to his name. He previously won the PGA Championship back in 2012 and 2014, can he lift the Wanamaker Trophy for a third time? After a T47 finish at Quail Hollow last year, McIlroy is firmly in the mix here.
Shane Lowry (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo
A word on the Irish players. Shane Lowry has finished the week on an upbeat note with a two-under round of 68, the highlight coming with an eagle three on the long 9th. Lowry had two birdies and two bogeys elsewhere on his card.
Rounds of 68, 76, 70 and 68 this week for Lowry – that Friday round was a big setback but he recovered some ground over the weekend.
Padraig Harrington is currently out on the course, he’s level par now for the tournament. He birdied the 2nd but has just bogeyed the 8th.
Some of the key figures of interest are yet to tee off, all eyes of course on Rory McIlroy from this corner.
Here’s the last few tee-off times:
Evening all and welcome along – it’s final round time for the 2026 PGA Championship, the second Major of the year.
And it’s a final round loaded with potential, a stacked leaderboard at Aronimink Golf Club in Philadelphia as the remaining tee times are about to take place.
Here’s a reminder of the leaderboard:
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Golf Major PGa Championship Rory McIlroy