Sunderland beat Everton to spoil Seamus Coleman's farewell party

Everton 1 Sunderland 3

Leeds 1 Brighton 0

Brentford 2 Crystal Palace 2

Fulahm 1 Wolves 1

LATE GOALS FROM Enzo Le Fee and Wilson Isidor kept alive Sunderland’s chances of European football as they came from behind to beat Everton 3-1 and spoil Toffees captain Seamus Coleman’s final appearance at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Frenchman Le Fee, who had previously scored at the ground in the Black Cats’ FA Cup victory in January, also provided the assist for Brian Brobbey as the visitors staged a second-half rally.

Isidor’s goal in added time provided more gloss to a 45-minute performance which saw them leapfrog their opponents into ninth in the table.

That may be enough, with successful results for all England’s European finalists, to earn a Uefa Conference League spot but eighth will definitely get them in and as they are only two points behind Brighton in seventh the hope remains ahead of next weekend’s visit of Chelsea.

But Everton’s chances having slipped to 11th, two points behind the Black Cats, effectively look over and that will annoy manager David Moyes after on-loan midfielder Merlin Rohl’s deflected goal late in a first half lacking in event or intent had given them the advantage.

The arrival of 37-year-old Coleman off the bench for his final home appearance after announcing he was leaving after 17 years brought the afternoon’s loudest cheer but, sadly for the club stalwart, the ground was more than half-empty as he said his farewells at the final whistle.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Elsewhere, Dominic Calvert-Lewin struck a stoppage-time winner as Leeds dealt Brighton’s hopes of European football next season a blow with a 1-0 win at Elland Road.

Calvert-Lewin pounced on a mistake by Brighton defender Paul van Hecke in the sixth minute of added time to snatch victory for Leeds, who climbed up to 13th place in the Premier League table.

Daniel Farke’s side extended their unbeaten top-flight run to eight matches and left Brighton’s hopes of European football for just the second time in their history resting on the final game of the season.

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Leeds failed to muster an effort on target until Calvert-Lewin pounced to score his 14th league goal of the season, but turned in a disciplined display to keep Brighton at bay.

There was a carnival feel at kick-off as balloons and a beach ball were cleared from the pitch, with home fans relaxed having guaranteed their top-flight survival seven days ago.

Adam Wharton celebrates his goal for Palace. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Dango Ouattara’s late equaliser snatched a 2-2 draw for Brentford against Crystal Palace to keep their European dream alive.

Ouattara, who had earlier scored the luckiest goal of the season to cancel out Ismaila Sarr’s penalty, struck at the death after Adam Wharton had finally opened his goal account for Palace.

England midfielder Wharton had not managed to find the net in his previous 93 appearances for the Eagles, since joining from Blackburn more than two years ago.

But when the 22-year-old took aim from 20 yards early in the second half at the Gtech Stadium, he got his reward at last.

However, with just two minutes remaining Ouattara secured a point for the Bees, who remain in the hunt for Europe for the first time in their history.

Palace may themselves be prioritising Europe with their Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano to come in 10 days, but they certainly cannot be accused of shirking their domestic chores.

With just six minutes gone Sarr attempted to round Caoimhin Kelleher, only for the Bees keeper to bring him down.

Referee Sam Barrott was summoned to the TV screen by the VAR and duly awarded the spot-kick, with Sarr converting for his eighth Premier League goal of the season.

With Brentford uncharacteristically flat in the opening stages, Kelleher had to save from Daniel Munoz at his near post and Wharton sent a volley over, prompting a chorus of ‘if Wharton scores, we’re on the pitch’ from the away end.

Palace were twice inches from doubling their lead, first when Yeremy Pino fed Sarr who strode forward before thudding a shot against the near post.

Then Jorgen Strand Larsen was given time to turn in the Brentford area and curled his shot against the far post.

Instead, the Bees struck lucky five minutes before half-time when Yehor Yarmoliuk swung in a hopeful ball from the right.

Palace defender Jaydee Canvot got his head to the cross, but the ball smacked Ouattara in the face and ricocheted back past goalkeeper Dean Henderson into the net for the flukiest of goals.

Palace went back in front seven minutes after half-time when Munoz fed the ball back to Wharton on the edge of the box.

The World Cup hopeful shifted the ball to his left foot and fired in a low shot which Kelleher seemed to dive over as it found its way into the net.

Wharton celebrated his big moment, a first Premier League goal, in style with a double somersault in front of the Palace fans.

However, Brentford had the last word when Michael Kayode’s long-throw was flicked on by Sepp Van Den Berg and dispatched by the tireless Ouattara.

Fulham held by Wolves

Fulham’s hopes of finishing in Europe were dealt a huge blow as they drew 1-1 at relegated Wolves on Sunday.

Mateus Mane put the hosts ahead with a fine finish in the 25th minute of the midlands club’s final home game of the season.

But the 18-year-old Portuguese teenager gave away a penalty in first-half stoppage time, Antonee Robinson slotting home to get the Cottagers back on level terms.

The Cottagers delivered a lacklustre performance to leave their hopes of European football all but over, three points off eighth place with a game to go.