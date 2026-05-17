Armagh finally land Ulster at the fourth time of asking

Armagh 2-28

Monaghan 0-25

FOR THE FIFTH time in a row, the Ulster final went to extra time and for the first time since 2008, Armagh have won the Anglo-Celt after an evening when Clones was loud with war.

With 16 minutes left on the clock of normal time, Armagh looked to have this sealed; seven points up and playing well, Monaghan appeared to have thrown all the punches they could.

And then Jack McCarron hit a monstrous two pointer, before Stephen O’Hanlon’s two pointer a while later took Gabriel Bannigan’s side level.

Indeed, Monaghan might have snatched the lead at a critical time when Joe McElroy tripped Darragh McElearney. However, Beggan’s 50 metre free tailed across the goals and wide and denied them a two-point score.

When the two teams emerged for extra time, Armagh simply blitzed Monaghan. They have been in this situation, in these situations so often, that they have learned some harsh and hard lessons.

They kept their foot on the gas.

The panel that Kieran McGeeney has built over this season, with previous mainstays such as Rory Grugan, Aidan Forker and Barry McCambridge absent for the vast majority of the season, was shown in glorious technicolour.

They piled on the misery for a Monaghan side that had given it the most honest effort you were privileged to witness.

That Grugan, Forker and McCambridge all made it onto the pitch for the closing minutes showed that they have to be included in the bracket of All-Ireland contenders that has until now been the preserve of Kerry and Donegal.

Armagh’s second goal of extra-time was the fatal blow. Beggan had clipped a mid-range kickout to Monaghan team mate Karl Gallagher. He had to stoop and was sliding on his knees but was gathering on his chest.

And then the wet ball bounced off his chest and popped into the arms of Oisin Conaty, already a leading contender for Footballer of the Year.

He passed to the crafty Grugan, who brought it in towards the Roslea Road end, before squaring to Oisin O’Neill who squeezed his shot off under Beggan’s body.

Armagh have got themselves a crucial goal in extra time as Oisin O'Neill finds the net #UlsterFinal



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It was a serious change in the atmosphere. Monaghan fans streamed out of the hill, sensing that this cause was lost. The Oriel county never managed another score and indeed frustration got the better of Darragh McElearney who was sent off for a late hit.

The Ulster final has become an annual classic. It has become difficult to recall too many stinkers, outside of the very rare one-sided affairs that occasionally pop up.

The star of this show was Conaty, as he frequently is.

In the first half, he hit five points from play. His marker Ryan O’Toole was tormented, not least in the 27th minute when he took a ball straight for O’Toole and blasted a hole between him and covering defender Dessie Ward to emerge the other side and kick a point.

Oisin Conaty makes for goal. Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

The reception that play got was immense. Ward and O’Toole both lay on the turf after it, requiring treatment.

The goal chances all were with Armagh as well, Darragh McMullen having one cleared off the line by Dylan Byrne and Conor Turbitt smacking the post just before half time.

Both teams produce a savage kickout press, committing four to the full-forward line and five a line behind. As a result, only one kickout went short in the first half; Blaine Hughes to Paddy Burns.

Jarly Óg Burns has been said in some quarters to be reluctant to kick the ball, opting for fisted points. Here, he struck a two-pointer almost immediately followed by a point from the boot.

Yet for Armagh’s play, they were just two points to the good at the break.

That came from Monaghan’s sharp start, jumping 0-4 to 0-1 in front, helped by Andrew Woods’ early two-pointer.

They never could be shaken off, with Beggan also landing a brace with one free kick.

Armagh’s first goal arrived on 44 minutes and was beautiful in creation and execution. Darragh McMullen laced a long, direct pass to Tiernan Kelly who had pushed into the full-forward line. Kelly collected and almost rolled a shot to the net, Ian Rush style.

The Monaghan surge came in the final quarter. Jack McCarron and Stephen O’Hanlon landed two pointers. For a time, it appeared as if all the old ghosts that have haunted Armagh had come back when O’Hanlon squared the contest on the hour mark.

Jack McCarron celebrates a score. Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

Armagh had the chance to carve out the final chance but they just had one loose pass too many and the game rolled into extra time.

And from that point on, they could not be denied.

Scorers for Armagh: Oisin Conaty 0-6, Conor Turbitt 0-5 (0-2 frees), Oisin O’Neill 1-1, Tiernan Kelly 1-0, Jarly Óg Burns 0-3 (1 x 2pt play), Joe McElroy 0-2, Jason Duffy 0-2, Andrew Murnin 0-2, Ross McQuillan 0-2, Cian McConville 0-2 (0-2 frees), Rory Grugan 0-2 (0-1 frees), Darragh McMullen 0-1.

Scorers for Monaghan: Stephen O’Hanlon 0-6 (1 x 2pt play), Conor McCarthy 0-4, Jack McCarron 0-3 (1x 2pt play), Oisin McGorman 0-2, Rory Beggan 0-2 (1x 2pt free), Andrew Woods 0-2 (1x 2pt play), Micheál Bannigan 0-2 (0-1 free), Ryan O’Toole, Micheál McCarville, Aaron Carey 0-1 each.

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Armagh

1. Blaine Hughes (Carrickcruppin)

2. Peter McGrane (Ballyhegan) 3. Aaron McKay (Dromintee) 4. Paddy Burns (Burren)

5. Greg McCabe (Camlough) 6. Tiernan Kelly (Clann Eireann) 7. Jarly Óg Burns (Silverbridge)

8. Joe McElroy (Armagh Harps) 9. Jason Duffy (Cullyhanna)

10. Darragh McMullen (Madden) 11. Conor Turbitt (Clann Eireann) 12. Tomas McCormack (Annaghmore)

13. Cian McConville (Crossmaglen) 14. Andrew Murnin (St Paul’s) 15. Oisin Conaty (Tir nan Óg)

Subs:

18. Oisin O’Neill (Crossmaglen) for J Burns (18-31m)

17. Gareth Murphy Killeavy) for P Burns (HT)

19. Ross McQuillan (Cullyhanna) for Duffy (56m)

18. Oisin O’Neill for McConville (59m)

26. Rory Grugan (Ballymacnab) for McElroy (66m)

Extra time:

Duffy, Daniel Magee (Clann Eireann), McConville on for Kelly, Murnin and McMullen (ET 1m)

10. McMullen for McConville (ET 10m)

22. Barry McCambridge (Clann Eireann) for McCormack (ET 18m)

24. Aidan Forker (Maghery) for Turbitt (ET 18m)

Monaghan

1. Rory Beggan (Scotstown)

24. Oisin McGorman (Latton) 3. Ryan O’Toole (Scotstown) 4. Dylan Byrne (Magheracloone)

19. Bobby McCaul (Aughnamullen) 6. Killian Lavelle (Clontibret) 7. Dessie Ward (Ballybay)

8. Micheál McCarville (Scotstown) 9. Karl Gallagher (Emyvale)

10. Aaron Carey (Clontibret) 11. Micheál Bannigan (Aughnamullen) 12. Stephen O’Hanlon (Carrickmacross)

13. Conor McCarthy (Scotstown) 14. Andrew Woods (Inniskeen) 17. David Garland (Donaghmoyne)

Subs:

2. Darragh McElearney (Drumhowan) for Ward (HT)

22. Ryan McAnespie (Emyvale) for McGorman (45m)

25. Jack McCarron (Scotstown) for Garland (45m)

15. Stephen Mooney (Cremartin) for McCaul (51m)

Extra time:

21. Max Maguire (Scotstown) for Lavelle (ET 7m)

18. Robbie Hanratty (Castleblayney) for Woods (ET HT)

20. Gary Mohan (Truagh) for Gallagher (ET 14m)

Referee: Paddy Neilan (Roscommon)