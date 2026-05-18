Aaron Rai claims stunning victory at US PGA Championship

ENGLAND’S AARON RAI clinched his first major title with a stunning victory at the US PGA Championship.

The 31-year-old emerged from a chasing pack littered with major champions at Aronimink Golf Club to become the first English winner of the event in over a century.

Rai, whose previous best finish at a major was 19th, shot a sublime five-under 65 as he stormed to finish three shots clear of the field and is just the fifth European to win the US PGA.

The world number 44 from Wolverhampton – with three DP World Tour victories and a single PGA Tour win to his name – landed the $3.69 million (€3.17m) prize and clinched the Wanamaker Trophy.

Three players held the lead during the final round of the championship as the congested leaderboard resulted in a thrilling final day.

Justin Thomas set the clubhouse mark at five under (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

But Rai evoked Philadelphia’s Rocky-style underdog spirit to be the last known survivor in the greatest moment of his career.

Alex Smalley took a grip of the championship on Saturday evening as he birdied four of the last six holes to pull two shots clear of the pack.

But an extraordinary 21 players were within four shots of his six-under-par score as the final round got under way and the chasing pack began to pile the pressure on.

Rai was in a group two back, alongside Ryder Cup stars Jon Rahm and Ludvig Aberg, Canada’s Nick Taylor and German Matti Schmid – with Rory McIlroy a further shot adrift.

Justin Thomas charged from level par to set the clubhouse lead at five under thanks to a brilliant 65. When he signed his card, that had him one back as the leaders headed out.

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Smalley was in the final group alongside Schmid, neither player having so much as a PGA or DP World Tour win to their name.

The American started steadily but endured a horror show to double bogey the sixth. He also bogeyed the eighth to drop three off the lead which had been grasped by Schmid thanks to three birdies in his first six holes.

McIlroy, chasing a seventh major and his second in a row, started his move with a birdie at the second but it was a story of missed chances as he made par at the next 10 holes to remain two back.

McIlroy could not find the Sunday magic he needed (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The Northern Irishman knew he had to pick up at least a shot to match Thomas’ mark but headed the wrong way after a wayward tee shot led to bogey at the 13th.

Back he came with a wonderful birdie putt at the next keeping him alive but Rai was making his move.

Three bogeys in his first eight holes, alongside two birdies, hampered Rai’s progress but his round was ignited at the eighth.

A stunning eagle putt surged Rai to within one of the lead and he was soon out in front on his own after birdieing the 11th as Schmid dropped a shot at the 10th.

Rai looked calm and composed, consistently finding fairways, and a majestic up-and-down birdie from the bunker at 13 took him two clear at seven under with five to play.

Schmid picked up a shot to close within one but Rai attacked the par-five 16th with a stunning approach teeing up another birdie.

But he saved his best for the 17th green to crown a magnificent major Sunday, rolling in an astounding 69-foot putt to go to nine under.

Rai looked on almost in disbelief at what he was producing as the spectators erupted.

He is the first English winner since the first champion, Jim Barnes, when the tournament was match play, and ends a 10-year run of American dominance of the championship.

The chasers had no answer. McIlroy was unhappy with a spectator at the 16th as he could only make par at the final two holes to shoot 69.

Rahm had birdied the first two holes as he started his pursuit of a third major like a train but he turned at five under, one back after two bogeys.

The Spaniard hung in valiantly and birdied 15 to get to within three at six under and finish second.

Rai said he owes a first major victory that was beyond his “wildest imagination” to his wife and parents.

“To be stood here is definitely outside of my wildest imagination,” Rai said.

Rai is known for wearing two gloves and using covers on his irons due to his respect for what he has – harking back to the Titleist clubs his father bought him as a child, which he used to clean with a pin and baby oil.

Born in Wolverhampton to working-class parents, he hailed the sacrifices they made to help his fledgling career.

“It’s probably hard for me to really express everything that I feel towards them.

“I think I’ll get way too emotional to speak. My dad was with me every day that I went to practice from the age of four, five years old. He actually quit his job and started to focus on my golf from a really young age.

“My mum has been absolutely incredible as well. She worked extremely long hours to just provide for the house really. I can’t put into words how much they’ve done in terms of the support, in terms of the care, in terms of love. I wouldn’t be here without them at all.”