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Armagh and Derry face off in the All-Ireland senior football championship. INPHO/Leah Scholes.
Dates For The Diary

Fixture details confirmed for All-Ireland SFC games and U20 finals

Schedule for weekend of 30-31 May announced by GAA.
2.42pm, 18 May 2026

FIXTURE DETAILS FOR Round One of the All-Ireland senior football championship on 30-31 May have been confirmed by the GAA, along with those for the All-Ireland U20 finals. 

Newly-crowned Ulster champions Armagh host Derry, while Leinster winners Westmeath welcome Cavan, on Saturday evening, 30 May. Both games will be shown live on GAA+.

Dublin and Louth’s rematch is set for Croke Park on the Sunday afternoon, also broadcast on GAA+, while Monaghan and Mayo go head-to-head in front of the RTÉ TV cameras in Clones.

The Dalata Hotel Group All-Ireland U20 football final between Kerry and Tyrone will take place at HQ on Saturday 30 May after the Christy Ring and Nickey Rackard Cup finals.

And the Fulfil All-Ireland U20 hurling final will see Clare and Galway or Kilkenny do battle in Thurles the following afternoon. Both deciders will be available to watch live on TG4.

GAA fixture details

Saturday 30 May

All-Ireland Senior Football Championship – Round 1

  • Armagh v Derry, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 7.15pm – GAA+
  • Westmeath v Cavan, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 5pm – GAA+

Dalata Hotel Group All-Ireland U20 Football Championship Final

  • Kerry v Tyrone, Croke Park, 5pm – TG4

Christy Ring Cup Final

  • Kerry v Derry, Croke Park, 3pm – TG4

Nickey Rackard Cup Final 

  • Tyrone v Mayo/New York, Croke Park, 1pm – Sport TG4 YouTube

Sunday 31 May

All-Ireland Senior Football Championship – Round 1

  • Dublin v Louth, Croke Park, 2.30pm – GAA+
  • Monaghan v Mayo, St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, 4pm – RTÉ

Lory Meagher Cup Final

  • Longford v Leitrim, Croke Park, 12.30pm – Sport TG4 YouTube

Fulfil All-Ireland U20 Hurling Championship Final

  • Clare v Galway/Kilkenny, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 2pm – TG4.

- Updated 3.10pm to correct U20 hurling final fixture details

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