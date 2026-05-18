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Fixture details confirmed for All-Ireland SFC games and U20 finals
FIXTURE DETAILS FOR Round One of the All-Ireland senior football championship on 30-31 May have been confirmed by the GAA, along with those for the All-Ireland U20 finals.
Newly-crowned Ulster champions Armagh host Derry, while Leinster winners Westmeath welcome Cavan, on Saturday evening, 30 May. Both games will be shown live on GAA+.
Dublin and Louth’s rematch is set for Croke Park on the Sunday afternoon, also broadcast on GAA+, while Monaghan and Mayo go head-to-head in front of the RTÉ TV cameras in Clones.
The Dalata Hotel Group All-Ireland U20 football final between Kerry and Tyrone will take place at HQ on Saturday 30 May after the Christy Ring and Nickey Rackard Cup finals.
And the Fulfil All-Ireland U20 hurling final will see Clare and Galway or Kilkenny do battle in Thurles the following afternoon. Both deciders will be available to watch live on TG4.
GAA fixture details
Saturday 30 May
All-Ireland Senior Football Championship – Round 1
Dalata Hotel Group All-Ireland U20 Football Championship Final
Christy Ring Cup Final
Nickey Rackard Cup Final
Sunday 31 May
All-Ireland Senior Football Championship – Round 1
Lory Meagher Cup Final
Fulfil All-Ireland U20 Hurling Championship Final
- Updated 3.10pm to correct U20 hurling final fixture details
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Dates For The Diary GAA Planning ahead