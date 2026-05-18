Man City not commenting on fresh report Pep Guardiola will leave in the summer

MANCHESTER ARE NOT commenting on a fresh report that manager Pep Guardiola is to stand down at the end of the season.

The Daily Mail has claimed Sunday’s final Premier League game against Aston Villa will be the Spaniard’s last after 10 years in charge.

Guardiola still has a year remaining on his contract and City’s position on the matter has not changed throughout the season, despite persistent speculation over the 55-year-old’s future.

The club declined to comment when contacted by the Press Association.

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Guardiola has overseen one of the most successful managerial reigns in English football history.

Since his appointment in 2016, City have won 20 trophies including six Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Guardiolas City have lifted the FA Cup (pictured) and League Cup so far this season (Mike Egerton/PA)

They have also won the FA Cup three times and lifted the Carabao Cup on five occasions, including both competitions this season.

They remain in contention for the Premier League title and face Bournemouth on Tuesday, hoping to take the race with Arsenal to the final weekend.