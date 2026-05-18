Cork claim Munster minor title with extra-time win over Kerry

Cork 1-13

Kerry 0-14

(After extra-time)

Stephen Barry reports from Páirc Uí Rinn

CORK CAPTURED THEIR first provincial football silverware since 2022 with an extra-time triumph over Kerry to register their 32nd Munster minor title.

A pair of frees from goalkeeper Rory Twohig proved the crucial scores to spark scenes of jubilation among the red contingent of the 2,066 crowd at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Cork and Kerry progress to face the Leinster finalists, Meath and Kildare, who play on Friday, in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Marc Ó Sé’s side showed five changes from their 10-point group-stage defeat to Cork. They were tuned in from the start to lead 0-4 to no score after 10 minutes.

Fionn O’Dowd, Lúc Mac Gearailt, and a Daragh Keane free got the Kingdom up and running. Twohig made saves from Danny Murphy and Keane, but was spotted by an umpire handling the ball on the ground after the latter stop.

Confusion reigned once play was called back. Referee Gary Twomey indicated a penalty, but was advised a free was the appropriate punishment, which Keane tapped over.

It took Cork 18 minutes to score, through midfielder Kieran O’Shea, who was named man of the match.

They would pull level by half-time without any forward scoring. Goalkeeper Twohig booted a two-point free and, after a Danny Lane response, wing-backs Éanna Lynch and Conrad Murphy made it 0-5 apiece.

Keane won and converted a two-point free to restore Kerry’s lead on the resumption. Ben Hegarty was gifted a goal chance when Kerry botched a solo-and-go, but Seán Sargent tipped his shot over the bar.

Next time, they left with the green flag. Jacob Barry gathered Eoghan Ahern’s diagonal ball in his stride and lashed low to the corner for 1-6 to 0-7.

Keane’s second orange-flag free levelled before points from O’Dowd and Cian Stack, when eyeing goal, pushed them ahead.

Eoin Mangan saved Kerry from a certain goal in the 51st minute. After Sargent lost possession, the corner-back jetted off the line to intercept captain Joe Miskella’s pass for Riley O’Donovan.

Donal Herlihy and Hegarty brought the hosts level for a third time before Cillian Moynihan chipped Kerry in front.

Cork had another goal chance when a short kick-out mix-up sent Tom Whooley through. He chose to tap over the equaliser.

Morgan Corkery tipped another opportunity onto the post and, in a frantic finish, that was as close as anyone came to a winner; 1-9 to 0-12 at full-time.

Cork had five wides in the first period of extra-time and Stack made two further blocks, but the hosts still led by one at the change of ends. A Twohig free and O’Donovan point were followed, at the other end, by an O’Dowd free, which was advanced 50 metres for dissent.

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Further frees from Twohig and Hegarty gave Cork a goal’s cushion. Timmy Kennelly pulled one back, but a late two-point levelling attempt was pulled wide.

Scorers for Cork: Rory Twohig 0-4 (1tpf, 2f), Jacob Barry 1-0, Ben Hegarty 0-3 (1f), Éanna Lynch 0-1, Kieran O’Shea 0-1, Conrad Murphy 0-1, Tom Whooley 0-1, Donal Herlihy 0-1, Riley O’Donovan 0-1.

Scorers for Kerry: Daragh Keane 0-6 (2tpf, 2f), Fionn O’Dowd 0-3 (1f), Cian Stack 0-1, Lúc Mac Gearailt 0-1, Danny Lane 0-1, Cillian Moynihan 0-1, Timmy Kennelly 0-1.

Cork

1. Rory Twohig (Kilmeen)

4. Conor Garvey (St Finbarr’s), 3. Gabriel Oronsaye (Liscarroll-Churchtown Gaels), 2. Riain McCormack (Midleton)

7. Éanna Lynch (Ballincollig), 6. Conor Downing (Adrigole), 9. Conrad Murphy (Barryroe)

11. Ben Hegarty (Ballinora), 8. Kieran O’Shea (Urhan)

5. Darragh O’Sullivan (Erin’s Own), 12. Joe Miskella (Ballincollig, captain), 10. Eoghan Ahern (Carrigaline)

13. Tom Whooley (Clonakilty), 14. Jacob Barry (Aghinagh), 15. Alex O’Herlihy (St Finbarr’s)

Subs

18. Donal Herlihy (Shamrocks) for O’Herlihy (h-t)

19. Peadar Kelly (Naomh Abán) for Garvey (h-t)

22. Morgan Corkery (Nemo Rangers) for O’Sullivan (41)

24. Riley O’Donovan (Barryroe) for Barry (50)

20. Donncha O’Mahony (Newcestown) for Miskella (53)

12. Miskella for Downing (78)

21. Micheál Walsh (Bride Rovers) for Whooley (80)

23. Mark Power (Charleville) for Lynch (80)

Kerry

1. Seán Sargent (John Mitchels)

3. John Breen (Listowel Emmets), 2. Eoin Mangan (Austin Stacks), 4. Conor Clifford (Dr Crokes)

7. Mikey Corridon (Ardfert), 6. Cian Stack (Kilcummin), 12. Daithí Laide (Finuge)

8. Maidhc Ó Sé (An Ghaeltacht), 9. Jack Collins (Ballymacelligott)

10. Lúc Mac Gearailt (An Ghaeltacht), 5. Danny Murphy (Listry, captain), 15. Cillian O’Donoghue (Listry)

13. Danny Lane (Austin Stacks), 14. Fionn O’Dowd (Dingle), 11. Daragh Keane (Kilcummin)

Subs

23. Mikey Somers (St Senan’s) for Collins (40)

20. Tom Slattery (Na Gaeil) for O’Donoghue (43)

17. Cillian Moynihan (Rathmore) for Lane (53)

22. Cillian Fitzgerald (Listry) for Laide (56)

24. Samuel Scroope (Killarney Legion) for Mac Gearailt (65)

13. Lane for Keane (h-t e-t)

21. Timmy Kennelly (Listowel Emmets) for Ó Sé (h-t e-t)

Referee: Gary Twomey (Clare)

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