Lonergan injury-time penalty hands Waterford dramatic win over Drogheda

Waterford 2

Drogheda United 1

Adrian Flanagan reports from RSC

WATERFORD FINALLY ENJOYED a slice of fortune that had eluded them all season as Tommy Lonergan’s controversial stoppage-time penalty secured a dramatic first league win of the campaign over Drogheda United at a rain-soaked RSC.

In a tense and often cagey contest, both sides could count themselves unlucky with key decisions, but it was the late call that ultimately defined proceedings. Lonergan stepped up in the 95th minute to fire home what proved to be the winner, despite strong protests from the Louth side.

The visitors had taken an early lead after six minutes from a Brandon Kavanagh corner. Andrew Quinn’s near-post header caused confusion in the Waterford defence, and although it was difficult to determine the final touch, Mark Doyle was credited with forcing the ball over the line past Stephen McMullan.

Drogheda looked the more dangerous side in the opening half, pressing Waterford deep into their own territory. A hurried clearance by McMullan almost gifted a second goal on 14 minutes, but Warren Davis’ attempted lob just cleared the crossbar. Two minutes later, Thomas Oluwa headed straight at the Waterford keeper from another Kavanagh delivery.

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Waterford gradually settled and created their first clear chance on 27 minutes when Dean McMenamy’s free-kick was pushed away by Fynn Talley. However, Drogheda continued to threaten, and Davis carved open the host defence on 32 minutes to set up Doyle, whose low effort struck the far post.

That miss proved costly as Waterford equalised three minutes later. Will Johnson’s long throw caused chaos, and after Kevin Long and Padraig Amond both got touches, Lonergan reacted quickest to finish from close range.

The half ended with McMullan producing a superb save to deny Shane Farrell in stoppage time, tipping his effort over the bar to keep the sides level.

Heavy rain continued throughout the second half, which struggled to reach the same intensity. Drogheda suffered disruption with injuries to both central defenders, while clear-cut chances at either end were scarce.

Tensions rose late on. Drogheda felt aggrieved when Oluwa appeared to be brought down in the area on 86 minutes, but referee Neil Doyle waved play on. Their frustration deepened moments later when Waterford were awarded a penalty in stoppage time after Lonergan went down under a challenge from Talley.

The decision sparked furious protests, leading to Drogheda manager Kevin Doherty being dismissed. Lonergan kept his composure to drill the penalty low beyond Talley, who guessed correctly but could not prevent it crossing the line.

In the end, Waterford celebrated a long-awaited victory, aided by a moment of controversy that will be debated long after the final whistle.

WATERFORD FC: McMullan; Johnson, Mahon, Long, Cann, Couto; Heeney (Faria 75), McMenamy, Noonan (Voilas 64); Lonergan, Amond.

DROGHEDA UNITED: Talley; Agbaje, Quinn (Burney 46), Keeley (Cruise 53), Kane; Kavanagh (Godden 67), Farrell, Brennan, Oluwa; Doyle, Davis.

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).

Tommy Lonergan celebrates scoring for Waterford. ©INPHO ©INPHO