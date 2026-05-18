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Oliver Phelan with Eoghan McClearn. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Minor Hurling

Galway lift Leinster crown after thrilling comeback against Kilkenny

Galway trailed by 12 points in normal time.
9.54pm, 18 May 2026
3

Galway 3-20

Kilkenny 3-19

Kevin Egan reports from Portlaoise

GALWAY CAME FROM 12 points down in normal time to then defeat Kilkenny after extra-time in tonight’s Electric Ireland Leinster minor hurling final.

The Tribesmen trailed 3-15 to 1-9 entering the final quarter of normal time but hit 2-6 without reply to force extra-time, and prevailed by a point in the additional period.

More to follow…

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