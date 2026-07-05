Late O'Connor goal hands Limerick win over Clare in semi-final thriller

Limerick 1-21

Clare 1-19

LIMERICK’S PASSAGE TO All-Ireland final day was fraught with anxiety and tension, but they produced a powerful late surge to overhaul Clare in this pulsating semi-final.

Aidan O’Connor’s goal in the 70th minute was the key incident that broke Clare’s resistance, the Limerick forward gathering a delivery from Adam English before racing clear and blasting home his shot.

The Ballybrown player knocked over a late free as the insurance score to send Limerick two clear, John Kiely’s side coming from six points down to triumph.

More to follow…

Scorers for Limerick: Aidan O’Connor 1-9 (0-9 frees), Diarmaid Byrnes 0-3 (0-2 frees), Cathal O’Neill 0-2, Peter Casey 0-2, Barry Nash 0-1, Kyle Hayes 0-1, Aaron Gillane 0-1, Shane O’Brien 0-1, Adam English 0-1.

Scorers for Clare: Tony Kelly 1-5 (1-0 pen), Mark Rodgers 0-7 (0-6 frees), Peter Duggan 0-3, Ryan Taylor 0-2, Shane O’Donnell 0-1, Cathal Malone 0-1.

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Seán Finn (Bruff), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon), 19. Adam English (Doone)

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10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 14. Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown), 12. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), 15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Subs

26. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca) for O’Donovan (48)

25. Tom Morrissey (Ahane) for Gillane (51)

8. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell) for O’Neill (57)

17. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh) for Dan Morrissey (62)

20. Fintan Fitzgerald (Mungret St Paul’s) for Peter Casey (74)

Clare

1. Éibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

4. Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones), 6. David McInerney (Tulla), 2. Adam Hogan (Feakle),

7. Niall O’Farrell (Broadford), 5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 3. Conor Cleary (Kilmaley),

17. John Conlon (Clonlara), 9. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin)

10. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), 14. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin), 12. Seán Rynne (Inagh-Kilnamona)

11. Mark Rodgers (Scariff), 15. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg), 8. Tony Kelly (Ballyea – captain)

Subs

20. Cian Galvin (Clarecastle) for Cleary (45)

21. Diarmuid Stritch (Clonlara) for Conlon (48)

19. Ian Galvin (Clonlara) for Rodgers (61)

18. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Rynne (63)

22. David Reidy (Éire Óg Ennis) for Stritch (inj) (69)

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford)

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