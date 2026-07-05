PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON HAS won his third US Senior Open after a brilliant performance at Scioto Country Club in Columbus, Ohio.
Harrington went into the final round one shot off the lead, and finished with a four-shot victory after a superb final round of 66 to leave him on 12-under. Harrington previously won the tournament in 2022 and 2025 and is now just the fourth player to defend the US Senior Open.
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Stuart Cink took second on eight-under after a final round of 71.
Darren Clarke finished in a tie for eighth on three-under after carding a 70 in his final round.
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Pádraig Harrington wins third US Senior Open
PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON HAS won his third US Senior Open after a brilliant performance at Scioto Country Club in Columbus, Ohio.
Harrington went into the final round one shot off the lead, and finished with a four-shot victory after a superb final round of 66 to leave him on 12-under. Harrington previously won the tournament in 2022 and 2025 and is now just the fourth player to defend the US Senior Open.
Stuart Cink took second on eight-under after a final round of 71.
Darren Clarke finished in a tie for eighth on three-under after carding a 70 in his final round.
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Golf Padraig Harrington US Senior Open victorious