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Pádraig Harrington [file photo]. Alamy
victorious

Pádraig Harrington wins third US Senior Open

Harrington previously won this tournament in 2022 and 2025.
6.54pm, 5 Jul 2026
4

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON HAS won his third US Senior Open after a brilliant performance at Scioto Country Club in Columbus, Ohio.

Harrington went into the final round one shot off the lead, and finished with a four-shot victory after a superb final round of 66 to leave him on 12-under. Harrington previously won the tournament in 2022 and 2025 and is now just the fourth player to defend the US Senior Open.

Stuart Cink took second on eight-under after a final round of 71.

Darren Clarke finished in a tie for eighth on three-under after carding a 70 in his final round.

More to follow…

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