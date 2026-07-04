Padraig Harrington one shot off lead at US Senior Open

IRELAND’S PADRAIG HARRINGTON has finished the day in second place, one shot off the lead at the US Senior Open.

The Dubliner registered a 66 in round three to put pressure on American Stewart Cink, who tops the leaderboard on nine-under-par after a 64 today.

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Harrington recovered from a bogey on the fourth hole to register birdies on the sixth, ninth, 10th, 11th, 13th and 14th.

However, another bogey on the 18th prevented the 54-year-old from ending the day with a share of the lead.

US golfer George McNeill and Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain are one and two shots adrift of the Irishman, respectively.

Tyrone’s Darren Clarke, meanwhile, is tied for fifth on three under par while fellow Northern Irishman Chris Devlin is two shots further back.

If Harrington triumphs, he will become just the second man to win the event three times, after the late American player Miller Barber.

To take the solo lead... DEAD CENTER!



Padraig Harrington 🇮🇪 with a smooth roll from way downtown. pic.twitter.com/zZN0Uyt2E4 — USGA (@USGA) July 4, 2026

You can view the full leaderboard here.