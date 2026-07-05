Fourth seed Pegula reaches second Wimbledon quarter-final

AMERICAN FOURTH SEED Jessica Pegula reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the second time with a comeback victory over compatriot Iva Jovic in the last 16 on Sunday.

The 32-year-old showed her experience to defeat teenager Jovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 on Court One.

Pegula, who has never won a Grand Slam title, last played in the quarters at the All England Club in 2023 when she lost to eventual champion Marketa Vondrousova.

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