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Number 4 seed, Jessica Pegula of the United States in action against Iva Jovic. Alamy Stock Photo
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Fourth seed Pegula reaches second Wimbledon quarter-final

The 32-year-old showed her experience to defeat teenager Iva Jovic.
4.21pm, 5 Jul 2026

AMERICAN FOURTH SEED Jessica Pegula reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the second time with a comeback victory over compatriot Iva Jovic in the last 16 on Sunday.

The 32-year-old showed her experience to defeat teenager Jovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 on Court One.

Pegula, who has never won a Grand Slam title, last played in the quarters at the All England Club in 2023 when she lost to eventual champion Marketa Vondrousova.

More to follow

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