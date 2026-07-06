Ukraine's Kostyuk into first Wimbledon quarter-final

UKRAINIAN 12TH SEED Marta Kostyuk booked her place in a maiden Wimbledon quarter-final on Monday, continuing her excellent run of form with a straight-sets win over qualifier Ashlyn Krueger.

Kostyuk, who enjoyed her best performance at a Grand Slam by reaching the French Open semi-finals last month, overturned a 4-2 deficit in the second set to win 6-4, 6-4.

She will next face either Filipina rising star Alexandra Eala or former finalist Jasmine Paolini of Italy for a last-four place.

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