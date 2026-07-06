The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Sign in or create a free account
To continue reading create a free account
Or sign into an existing account
To continue reading create a free account
Or sign into an existing account
Keep reading with a free account
You've used your weekly article allowance. Sign in or register — it's free, and you'll be back in seconds.
Ukraine's Kostyuk into first Wimbledon quarter-final
UKRAINIAN 12TH SEED Marta Kostyuk booked her place in a maiden Wimbledon quarter-final on Monday, continuing her excellent run of form with a straight-sets win over qualifier Ashlyn Krueger.
Kostyuk, who enjoyed her best performance at a Grand Slam by reaching the French Open semi-finals last month, overturned a 4-2 deficit in the second set to win 6-4, 6-4.
She will next face either Filipina rising star Alexandra Eala or former finalist Jasmine Paolini of Italy for a last-four place.
More to follow
– © AFP 2026
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Alexandra Eala Ashlyn Krueger MARTA Kostyuk Take a Bow Tennis Wimbledon