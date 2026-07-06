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Rhasidat Adeleke (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo
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Rhasidat Adeleke says first 400m event in a year was 'beyond rough'

The Irish athlete was off the pace on her return to action.
1.03pm, 6 Jul 2026

RHASIDAT ADELEKE SAYS her first 400m event in a year was “beyond rough”.

The Irish athlete was off the pace on her return to action at the Prefontaine Classic meeting in Eugene, Oregon, over the weekend.

The 23-year-old finished ninth in the women’s 400m with a time of 52.26 – well below her personal best, 49.07, recorded two years ago in Rome.

Adeleke has been hampered by injury problems over the past 12 months – she was forced to withdraw from last year’s World Championships in Tokyo.

In response to her comeback, the Dubliner added on Instagram: “It is easy to share the wins, but it is hard to be vulnerable – displaying the injuries, bad days and challenges. No excuses or seeking pity, just reality.

“But finally made it to the line. Will keep building from here.

“I appreciate those that continuously rock with me.”

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