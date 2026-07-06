France winger Penaud to miss remainder of Nations Championship

FRANCE’S RECORD TRY scorer Damian Penaud will miss the rest of the summer leg of the Nations Championship with a calf injury, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) announced on Monday.

Winger Penaud was replaced at half-time of Saturday’s campaign-opening loss to New Zealand as he made his first Test appearance since November.

The 29-year-old will be sidelined for games against Australia in Brisbane on Saturday and Japan in Tokyo on 18 July.

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Penaud scored his 41st Test try after just two minutes in Christchurch, having been dropped from Les Bleus’ successful Six Nations campaign earlier this year.

“He felt a tightness in his calf,” head coach Fabien Galthie told reporters after the loss to the All Blacks.

“He didn’t want to risk a tear,” Galthie added.

He was replaced by fly-half Antoine Hastoy as Galthie reshuffled his back-line.

The FFR did not announce a replacement for Penaud in the squad, with specialist newspaper Midi Olympique claiming on Monday that starting fly-half Matthieu Jalibert could move to full-back, with Toulouse’s Romain Ntamack taking over the No. 10 shirt.

Full-back Max Spring is a major doubt to face the Wallabies, with Olympic sevens champions Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang and Theo Forner, as well as Toulon’s Mathis Ferte, the other back-three options.

Galthie is already without a host of first-choice players, including scrum-half Antoine Dupont and Penaud’s club team-mate winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey.

Dupont has been ruled out of the campaign through injury while speedster Bielle-Biarrey is being rested.

– © AFP 2026