Dublin break Cork hearts on blockbuster weekend as cracking semi-finals await

WITH A LITTLE under four minutes on the clock at Parnell Park on Saturday evening, Dublin were staring down the barrel of relinquishing their All-Ireland crown.

Cork deservedly led a thrilling quarter-final by five points, 2-12 to 1-10.

Niamh Hetherton sent the ball in from just outside the 40m arc and Orlagh Nolan punched home to raise the green flag and hand the champions a lifeline.

3:38 remaining, 2-12 to 2-10.

Enter Carla Rowe, as the Dublin captain returned from a hamstring injury at the perfect time. There followed a Cork kick out malfunction, as Sarah Murphy’s restart intended for Maire O’Callaghan was intervened by Kate Sullivan, who lobbed into an empty goal.

Cúl ó Orlagh Nolan! Beidh críoch drámatúil anseo gan amhras ar bith!🔥



An Orlagh Nolan goal for Dublin brings them right back into this! 😱



57 Nóim@Dublinladiesg 2-10@CorkLGFA 2-12@ladiesfootball #PeilnamBan pic.twitter.com/JQAZe97ATh — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) July 4, 2026

Dochreidte! Cúl eile agus Áth Cliath chun tosaigh! 💪



Kate Sullivan punishes the Cork keeper's kickout and Dublin take the lead! 😱



58 Nóim@Dublinladiesg 3-10@CorkLGFA 2-12@ladiesfootball #PeilnamBan pic.twitter.com/ERJfIbWgMb — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) July 4, 2026

2:58 on the clock and the Dubs were suddenly a point up, 3-10 to 2-12. The Nell was rocking as Kate Donaghy tagged on another. Cork rallied in a blue cauldron, the seconds ticking away.

Dublin’s Lauren Magee saw yellow for a challenge, but Katie Quirke couldn’t slot the subsequent free with 50 seconds remaining. Abby Shiels dallied over the kickout, and Quirke got another chance from 21 metres. Goal or bust with five seconds left, she lifted it over and that was that, 3-11 to 2-13.

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Quirke immediately put her hands to her head as Cork bodies dropped to the ground.

Complete and utter heartbreak. Dublin’s recent dominance of this age-old rivalry continues after the resurgent Rebels fell just short on a disappointing Saturday for the county in the capital.

“In ladies football and even in men’s football now, a five-point lead isn’t a five-point lead anymore with two-pointers and things like that,” manager Joe Carroll reflected.

“The goals happened very quickly and the clock didn’t come fast enough for us unfortunately. But the future is looking bright. Last year’s minors won the All-Ireland and a lot of them should be coming on board next year.”

Player of the Match Nolan admitted she thought Cork “had it” before the dramatic two-goal salvo, but Dublin march on to face Kerry in the semi-finals on Saturday 18 July (full details TBC).

“Very proud of the girls, the way they fought to the end,” joint manager Paul Casey beamed. “It was far from the perfect performance and we have a lot of work to do. To pull it out of the fire like that, it was fantastic.”

- Final four standing -

The heat will intensify as the Kingdom wait in the wings. Earlier on Saturday, they sent out a statement of intent with a 12-point win over Meath at Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

The Royals drew first blood, but they never led again as Kerry controlled the game from start to finish. Siofra O’Shea sparkled with 1-6, Mary O’Connell scored their other goal, and Niamh Carmody typically covered every blade of grass in a Player of the Match performance.

Meath dethroned Kerry in last year’s semi-final, but Mark Bourke’s side exacted revenge here as they romped to a 2-14 to 0-8 victory. A mouthwatering clash with Dublin – a repeat of the 2023 final – now awaits.

The other semi-final is destined to be a cracker, too, as Armagh and Galway face off for a coveted decider ticket.

Aimee Mackin was in demand after Armagh's win. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

Armagh opened a blockbuster weekend with a 3-9 to 1-12 win over Kildare at BOX-IT Athletic Grounds. Revenge was on the cards after the Lilywhites prematurely ended their summer in the group stages at the same venue last summer.

The visitors made a fast start, but two quick fire Aimee Mackin goals saw Armagh lead 2-5 to 0-6 at the break. Kelly Mallon and Alannah Prizeman traded majors in the second half, though the Orchard finished an entertaining game strong and advanced to the final four for the first time since 2024.

They were flying that year but bowed out with a whimper after a 1-8 to 0-7 loss to Kerry, and with Gregory McGonigle back in charge after a year out, they’re seeking redemption.

“People asked me at the start of the year why I was coming back, and it was to right the wrong from where we finished up in 2024 and that’s our job no matter who we play,” said McGonigle.

“It’s massive for Armagh football to be looking forward to an All-Ireland semi-final.”

Galway booked their spot with a 17-point rout of neighbours Mayo at Tuam Stadium on Sunday.

Level at the break, 0-6 to 1-3, after an even opening period, Galway turned on the style with the wind in their sails in the second half. With a numerical advantage on the restart due to Hannah Reaper’s sin-bin, they hit 1-6 without reply — followed by an unanswered 1-7 down the home stretch to win 2-20 to 1-6.

Olivia Divilly top-scored with 0-8, while Kate Slevin and Kate Thompson combined for 2-8, all from play.

That scoring underlines Galway’s star-studded attack, while Armagh similarly have impressive firepower up front.

There are parallels between both sides: they have two of the best panels in the country for years now, but sometimes struggle for consistency. Herein lies a massive opportunity for both to deliver on their true potential. How they now deal with rising expectations will be key.

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A general view of the crowd watching Galway-Mayo. Thomas Flinkow / SPORTSFILE Thomas Flinkow / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

- Relegation playoff shock –

While there were no shocks in the quarter-finals with the top four coming through, the relegation playoffs threw up a seismic upset.

Waterford – one of the dark horses in the race for the Brendan Martin Cup – found themselves in the dogfight after finishing bottom of the toughest group with Armagh and Cork.

The Déise were widely backed to see off Donegal and secure their senior status, but fell to a 2-11 to 1-12 defeat after extra-time. Suzanne White inspired the Donegal fightback after they trailed 1-6 to 0-2 at half-time, and captain Roisin Rodgers grabbed the crucial goal in the additional period.

This was a huge win for the Tir Chonaill, who have struggled in recent years in juxtaposition with Waterford’s upward trajectory.

Tomás Mac an tSaoir’s side have another chance against Tipperary, who lost 0-16 to 1-12 to Tyrone in the other relegation semi-final, next Saturday.

The result underlines just how open the ladies football championship has been of late.

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