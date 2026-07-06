Louth manager Gavin Devlin to continue with RTÉ boycott for All-Ireland semi-final

LOUTH MANAGER, GAVIN Devlin, will not be granting interviews to RTÉ ahead of or after the All-Ireland semi-final, The 42 understands.

Devlin refuses to speak to the broadcaster, upholding a policy adopted by his former Tyrone manager and managerial partner, Mickey Harte.

Devlin, however, does not impose a blanket ban for all the Louth panel and management, with assistant manager Peter Dooley the point of contact for RTÉ interviews.

From 2011, the then Tyrone manager Harte began refusing interviews or cooperation with RTÉ, after a sketch he considered to be offensive was aired by the broadcaster.

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Mickey Harte as Offaly co-manager with supporter Mick McDonagh. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

This came after a private letter Harte had sent to RTÉ urging his support for close friend, Brian Carthy, the information later entering the public domain.

It was also only a few months after the tragic loss of his daughter, Michaela, murdered on her honeymoon in Mauritius.

From that point on, Harte has refused to grant interviews with RTÉ through the rest of his time as Tyrone manager on through his spells in charge of Louth and Derry, and right up to today as joint-manager of Offaly.

Devlin joined the Tyrone management in late 2012 and is extremely close to Harte. When Harte’s spell in charge of Tyrone ended in 2020, Devlin then went on to Louth and then later Derry to be his head coach.

Even though the two have gone their separate ways in their coaching journeys, Devlin is remaining loyal to Harte and his stance.

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