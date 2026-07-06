Papier wins first cap in 8 years as Springboks make 10 changes for Scotland

SCRUM-HALF EMBROSE Papier will make his first appearance for South Africa in eight years when a much-changed team face Scotland on Saturday in the Nations Championship.

The 29-year-old had an outstanding United Rugby Championship season and is one of seven Bulls in the starting line-up for Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria.

Papier will form a Bulls half-back partnership with out-half Handre Pollard, who has struggled lately with both his goal kicking and general play.

Rassie Erasmus has made 10 changes to the #Springboks starting team for Saturday’s Nations Championship Test against Scotland in Pretoria - more here: https://t.co/ACtXhBi9vW 🫡#ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/FWVZ6BZdJC — Springboks (@Springboks) July 6, 2026

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has made 10 changes to the line-up that started a 45-21 victory over England at Ellis Park in Johannesburg last Saturday.

Advertisement

Besides Papier and Pollard, fullback Aphelele Fassi and wings Edwill van der Merwe and Canan Moodie come into the backline.

Damian Willemse, one of the five starters retained from the England Test, switches from full-back to inside centre.

Willemse was outstanding against England, and it was a shock when centre Damian de Allende was announced as the official man of the match. It later transpired a blunder by the match broadcasters led to the wrong Damian being interviewed. It should have been Willemse.

Boan Venter and Bulls pair Johan Grobbelaar and Wilco Louw form a new front row. First choice loosehead Ox Nche was unavailable after injuring his knee last weekend.

Lock Ruan Nortje is retained and is now partnered by Cobus Wiese. Evan Roos makes a rare appearance at No. 8. Flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit will lead the team in the absence of injured Siya Kolisi.

Veteran lock Eben Etzebeth, a last-minute withdrawal from the England match due to concussion, is rested.

Explaining the wholesale changes, Erasmus said: “We have good depth in our squad, and this will be a great test for the team.

“We told the players from the outset that we would give as many of them a chance as possible to play this season.

“Many of the players will also be playing at their home ground Loftus Versfeld, so they know the field and conditions well.”

After South Africa triumphed in the opening round of the new competition, Scotland scored seven tries in a 47-38 away victory over Argentina.

“They (Scotland) had a good Six Nations campaign, and they come off a victory against Argentina away, so they will be psyched up going into this match,” added Erasmus.

South Africa (v Scotland):

15 Aphelele Fassi (Toshiba) – 15 caps

14 Edwill van der Merwe (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 5 caps

13 Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles) – 88 caps

12 Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers) – 50 caps

11 Canan Moodie (Vodacom Bulls) – 24 caps

10 Handre Pollard (Vodacom Bulls) – 85 caps

9 Embrose Papier (Vodacom Bulls) – 7 caps

1 Boan Venter (Fidelity Securedrive Lions) – 8 caps

2 Johan Grobbelaar (Vodacom Bulls) – 8 caps

3 Wilco Louw (DHL Stormers) – 29 caps

4 Cobus Wiese (Vodacom Bulls) – 2 caps

5 Ruan Nortje (Kubota Spears) – 19 caps

6 Paul de Villiers (DHL Stormers) – 1 cap

7 Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz) – 96 caps, capt

8 Evan Roos (DHL Stormers) – 8 caps

Replacements:

16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Vodacom Bulls) – 10 caps

17 Ntuthuko Mchunu (DHL Stormers) – 3 caps

18 Zach Porthen (DHL Stormers) – 4 caps

19 Ben-Jason Dixon (DHL Stormers) – 8 caps

20 Vincent Tshituka (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 1 cap

21 Elrigh Louw (Vodacom Bulls) – 13 caps

22 Grant Williams (Kobe Steelers) – 29 caps

23 Quan Horn (Fidelity Securedrive Lions) – 1 cap

– © AFP 2026