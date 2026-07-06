Papier wins first cap in 8 years as Springboks make 10 changes for Scotland

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has made 10 changes to the line-up that started a 45-21 victory over England at Ellis Park in Johannesburg last Saturday.
Advertisement
Besides Papier and Pollard, fullback Aphelele Fassi and wings Edwill van der Merwe and Canan Moodie come into the backline.
Damian Willemse, one of the five starters retained from the England Test, switches from full-back to inside centre.
Willemse was outstanding against England, and it was a shock when centre Damian de Allende was announced as the official man of the match. It later transpired a blunder by the match broadcasters led to the wrong Damian being interviewed. It should have been Willemse.
Boan Venter and Bulls pair Johan Grobbelaar and Wilco Louw form a new front row. First choice loosehead Ox Nche was unavailable after injuring his knee last weekend.
Lock Ruan Nortje is retained and is now partnered by Cobus Wiese. Evan Roos makes a rare appearance at No. 8. Flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit will lead the team in the absence of injured Siya Kolisi.
Veteran lock Eben Etzebeth, a last-minute withdrawal from the England match due to concussion, is rested.
Explaining the wholesale changes, Erasmus said: “We have good depth in our squad, and this will be a great test for the team.
“We told the players from the outset that we would give as many of them a chance as possible to play this season.
“Many of the players will also be playing at their home ground Loftus Versfeld, so they know the field and conditions well.”
After South Africa triumphed in the opening round of the new competition, Scotland scored seven tries in a 47-38 away victory over Argentina.
“They (Scotland) had a good Six Nations campaign, and they come off a victory against Argentina away, so they will be psyched up going into this match,” added Erasmus.
South Africa (v Scotland):
15 Aphelele Fassi (Toshiba) – 15 caps
14 Edwill van der Merwe (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 5 caps
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Sign in or create a free account
To continue reading create a free account
Or sign into an existing account
To continue reading create a free account
Or sign into an existing account
Keep reading with a free account
You've used your weekly article allowance. Sign in or register — it's free, and you'll be back in seconds.
Papier wins first cap in 8 years as Springboks make 10 changes for Scotland
SCRUM-HALF EMBROSE Papier will make his first appearance for South Africa in eight years when a much-changed team face Scotland on Saturday in the Nations Championship.
The 29-year-old had an outstanding United Rugby Championship season and is one of seven Bulls in the starting line-up for Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria.
Papier will form a Bulls half-back partnership with out-half Handre Pollard, who has struggled lately with both his goal kicking and general play.
Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has made 10 changes to the line-up that started a 45-21 victory over England at Ellis Park in Johannesburg last Saturday.
Besides Papier and Pollard, fullback Aphelele Fassi and wings Edwill van der Merwe and Canan Moodie come into the backline.
Damian Willemse, one of the five starters retained from the England Test, switches from full-back to inside centre.
Willemse was outstanding against England, and it was a shock when centre Damian de Allende was announced as the official man of the match. It later transpired a blunder by the match broadcasters led to the wrong Damian being interviewed. It should have been Willemse.
Boan Venter and Bulls pair Johan Grobbelaar and Wilco Louw form a new front row. First choice loosehead Ox Nche was unavailable after injuring his knee last weekend.
Lock Ruan Nortje is retained and is now partnered by Cobus Wiese. Evan Roos makes a rare appearance at No. 8. Flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit will lead the team in the absence of injured Siya Kolisi.
Veteran lock Eben Etzebeth, a last-minute withdrawal from the England match due to concussion, is rested.
Explaining the wholesale changes, Erasmus said: “We have good depth in our squad, and this will be a great test for the team.
“We told the players from the outset that we would give as many of them a chance as possible to play this season.
“Many of the players will also be playing at their home ground Loftus Versfeld, so they know the field and conditions well.”
After South Africa triumphed in the opening round of the new competition, Scotland scored seven tries in a 47-38 away victory over Argentina.
“They (Scotland) had a good Six Nations campaign, and they come off a victory against Argentina away, so they will be psyched up going into this match,” added Erasmus.
South Africa (v Scotland):
Replacements:
– © AFP 2026
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
nations championshio Rugby Springboks Team news