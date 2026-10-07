Jorge Jesus: I’ve read Cristiano Ronaldo’s statement, now I think about the team

PORTUGAL BOSS JORGE Jesus has read Cristiano Ronaldo’s lengthy explanation for walking out on the national team but opted not to comment further on the matter.

Ronaldo left Portugal’s training camp last week after he was an unused substitute in their 2-1 Nations League win against Norway on 27 September.

The 41-year-old, who has scored a record-breaking 146 goals in 234 appearances for his country, has since issued a near 2,000-word statement saying he withdrew from the squad after a “breach of trust” between him and the head coach.

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Jesus told reporters when leaving his home on Wednesday: “I read the statement and now I do (like I do) every day. I’m going to the federation to work, think about the team.”

Ronaldo missed Portugal’s following two fixtures, wins over Denmark and Norway, which left them top of Group A4 with four straight wins, fuelling speculation his international career could be over.

Jesus left the door open to Al Nassr forward Ronaldo in a press conference after Sunday’s win against Norway, saying: “If he wants to, he’ll return to the national team.”

Ronaldo said in his statement that he had agreed a game-management plan with Jesus for the latest round of Nations League fixtures, but it changed in the opening game against Norway.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star said he was told he would play for 30 minutes and, although asked to warm up in the second half, he was not used.

He also accused Jesus of reneging on an agreement to help explain the player’s frustrations in a press conference before the Denmark game, following a meeting between the pair and Al Nassr sporting director Simao Coutinho.

Ronaldo apologised in his statement to his Portugal teammates and to the Portuguese people and said he would be available to play for his country in future.

“The consequence of this act of mine must be assessed and punished by the Portuguese Football Federation,” Ronaldo said on Instagram.

“I believe the punishment should have no mitigating factors. I am not just any player. I am a team captain, and that is an aggravating factor.

“I have already apologised, but I know that actions must have consequences.”