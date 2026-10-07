Frankie Dolan withdraws from process to appoint Longford manager

FRANKIE DOLAN HAS withdrawn from the process to appoint a new manager of the Longford footballers.

The former Roscommon forward was among the candidates considered for the position, and was expected to meet Longford GAA as the search for Mike Solan’s replacement continues.

A Longford GAA spokesperson has confirmed the news to The 42 while the Roscommon Herald reports that Dolan revealed his decision in a post on social media.

“After careful consideration, I spoke with the Chairman of Longford County Board earlier this week and have decided that I won’t be going forward for the role,” he said.

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Mayo native Solan was the Longford manager for two years, and guided them to promotion from Division 4 this year before stepping down in August. He has since been appointed as manager of the Offaly footballers.

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