LIVE: Limerick v Clare, All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final

Day Two of All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final weekend is upon us and there’s one more place in the final on 19 July up for grabs.

After Galway’s heroic display against Cork, it’s now over to Limerick and Clare to battle it out for that other spot. Limerick were the far superior side when the sides met in the Munster round-robin, and would be considered the favourites today. But who will prevail in the cauldron of Croke Park?

We’ll have team line-ups for you shortly as we edge towards the 4pm throw-in. And as always, we want to hear from you and get your thoughts on how you think this will go. Stay tuned.