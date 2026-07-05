13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), 15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
Subs:
16. Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen)
17. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
18. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)
19. Adam English (Doon)
20. Fintan Fitzgerald (Mungret/St Paul’s)
21. Matthew Fitzgerald (Monaleen)
22. Hugh Flanagan (Garryspillane)
23. Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West)
24. Darragh Langan (Monaleen)
25. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)
26. David Reidy (Dromin/Athlacca)
35 mins ago
3:05PM
Day Two of All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final weekend is upon us and there’s one more place in the final on 19 July up for grabs.
After Galway’s heroic display against Cork, it’s now over to Limerick and Clare to battle it out for that other spot. Limerick were the far superior side when the sides met in the Munster round-robin, and would be considered the favourites today. But who will prevail in the cauldron of Croke Park?
We’ll have team line-ups for you shortly as we edge towards the 4pm throw-in. And as always, we want to hear from you and get your thoughts on how you think this will go. Stay tuned.
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LIVE: Limerick v Clare, All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final
Some pre-match reading for you:
And here is the Clare team:
1. Éibhear Quilligan (Feakle)
2. Adam Hogan (Feakle), 3. Conor Cleary (Kilmaley), 4. Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones)
5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. David McInerney (Tulla), 7. Niall O’Farrell (Broadford)
8. Tony Kelly (Ballyea, captain), 9. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin)
10. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), 11. Mark Rodgers (Scariff), 12. Seán Rynne (Inagh-Kilnamona)
13. Shane Meehan (Banner), 14. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin), 15. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg)
Subs:
Here’s how Limerick have been named to line out:
1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)
2. Seán Finn (Bruff), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)
5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)
8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon), 9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell – captain),
10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 11. Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown), 12. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister)
13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), 15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
Subs:
Day Two of All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final weekend is upon us and there’s one more place in the final on 19 July up for grabs.
After Galway’s heroic display against Cork, it’s now over to Limerick and Clare to battle it out for that other spot. Limerick were the far superior side when the sides met in the Munster round-robin, and would be considered the favourites today. But who will prevail in the cauldron of Croke Park?
We’ll have team line-ups for you shortly as we edge towards the 4pm throw-in. And as always, we want to hear from you and get your thoughts on how you think this will go. Stay tuned.
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All-Ireland Hurling Championship Clare GAA GAA Hurling Limerick GAA Liveblog Minute-by-Minute