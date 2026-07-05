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A view of Croke Park before the game ©INPHO/James Crombie
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LIVE: Limerick v Clare, All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final

Follow all the action as both sides battle it out for the last place in this year’s decider.
3.01pm, 5 Jul 2026
7

25 mins ago 3:15PM

31 mins ago 3:09PM

And here is the Clare team:

1. Éibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

2. Adam Hogan (Feakle), 3. Conor Cleary (Kilmaley), 4. Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones)

5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. David McInerney (Tulla), 7. Niall O’Farrell (Broadford)

8. Tony Kelly (Ballyea, captain), 9. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin)

10. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), 11. Mark Rodgers (Scariff), 12. Seán Rynne (Inagh-Kilnamona)

13. Shane Meehan (Banner), 14. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin), 15. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg)

Subs:

  • 16. Eamonn Foudy (Inagh-Kilnamona)
  • 17. John Conlon (Clonlara)
  • 18. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)
  • 19. Ian Galvin (Clonlara)
  • 20. Cian Galvin (Clarecastle)
  • 21. Diarmuid Stritch (Clonlara)
  • 22. David Reidy (Éire Óg)
  • 23. Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones)
  • 24. John Conneally (Clooney-Quin)
  • 25. Daithi Lohan (Wolfe Tones)
  • 26. Dylan McMahon (Clonlara)
32 mins ago 3:08PM

Here’s how Limerick have been named to line out:

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Seán Finn (Bruff), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon), 9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell – captain), 

10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 11. Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown), 12. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), 15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Subs:

  • 16. Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen)
  • 17. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
  • 18. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)
  • 19. Adam English (Doon)
  • 20. Fintan Fitzgerald (Mungret/St Paul’s)
  • 21. Matthew Fitzgerald (Monaleen)
  • 22. Hugh Flanagan (Garryspillane)
  • 23. Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West)
  • 24. Darragh Langan (Monaleen)
  • 25. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)
  • 26. David Reidy (Dromin/Athlacca)
35 mins ago 3:05PM

Day Two of All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final weekend is upon us and there’s one more place in the final on 19 July up for grabs.

After Galway’s heroic display against Cork, it’s now over to Limerick and Clare to battle it out for that other spot. Limerick were the far superior side when the sides met in the Munster round-robin, and would be considered the favourites today. But who will prevail in the cauldron of Croke Park?

We’ll have team line-ups for you shortly as we edge towards the 4pm throw-in. And as always, we want to hear from you and get your thoughts on how you think this will go. Stay tuned. 

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