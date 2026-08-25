Spurs' summer spending spree passes €350m as Savinho completes move from Man City

TOTTENHAM HAVE TAKEN their summer spending spree beyond the £300million (€350.67 million) mark after completing the transfer of long-term target Savinho from Manchester City.

Spurs failed in efforts to sign the Brazilian winger at the start of last season and the 22-year-old went on to endure a difficult campaign at Etihad Stadium, but he has now completed a move to North London in an £85m (€99.36 million) package, the Press Association understands.

An initial fee of £75m (€87.67 million) plus £10m (€11.69 million) in add-ons has secured the services of Savinho, who has been on Tottenham’s wish list for more than 12 months and quickly emerged as a key target for Roberto De Zerbi too following his arrival in March.

“It’s taken a while but I’m very happy to be here,” Savinho told the club’s website.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity at a brilliant club with one of the best managers in the world.

“As soon as I spoke to the head coach I knew I had to come. He told me he wants to help me reach the highest level, and I believe we can do that together, as a team.”

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The signing of Savinho – who wishes to be referred to as Savio moving forward – is one half of a planned double swoop on City, with talks still ongoing over the addition of forward Omar Marmoush.

Savinho’s arrival has taken Spurs’ summer spend beyond the £300m (€350.67 million) mark after big-money moves for £100m (€116.89 million) midfielder Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, who cost £85m (€99.36 million), earlier in the transfer window.

It will be a welcome boost for De Zerbi after his new-look team suffered a humbling 3-0 defeat at Brentford on the opening day.

With attacking options James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Mohammed Kudus, Xavi Simons and Wilson Odobert either working their way to full fitness or still sidelined, Savinho can expect to go straight into Tottenham’s starting line-up and could make his debut in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie with Charlton.

Welcome to Tottenham, Sávio 🤍 pic.twitter.com/cluPZrKRHc — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 25, 2026

Comfortable on either wing, left-footed Savinho started out at Atlético Mineiro in Brazil before successful spells at City Football Group clubs Troyes and Girona earned him a move to City.

Savinho struggled to secure a regular starting berth in Manchester and only scored twice in the Premier League, but after he provided seven goals along with 16 assists during 84 appearances for City, he will aim to fulfil his talent under De Zerbi at Tottenham.

A fresh start could have been possible after the summer arrival of Enzo Maresca, but Savinho made clear to the new City boss his desire to leave from day one of his tenure.

Savinho’s social media activity has caught the attention of Tottenham fans all summer after he liked and commented on multiple Spurs-related posts before the transfer, whilst he will link up with old PSV team-mate Simons in north London.

De Zerbi said: “Savio is a player who brings energy, imagination and quality in wide positions. He has the courage to attack defenders and the ability to change a game with his creativity.

“We’re very pleased to have him with us, and I’m looking forward to working with him, helping him continue to grow and seeing him bring his personality to the team.”

Tottenham’s director of football Johan Lange added: “I know he will excite our supporters every time he gets on the ball and I’m looking forward to watching his development under Roberto’s coaching.”

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