Irish international O'Hanlon joins Wolves from Manchester City on permanent deal

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Tara O’Hanlon has joined WSL 2 newcomers Wolves on a permanent transfer from Manchester City.

O’Hanlon, 21, is the latest Irish player on the move in an extremely busy summer window, and she joins Melisa Filis at Wolves.

Welcome to Wolves, Tara O'Hanlon ✍️



The Republic of Ireland left-back joins us on a permanent deal from WSL champions @ManCityWomen 💛 pic.twitter.com/NuieRIveH5 — Wolves Women FC (@WolvesWomen) August 25, 2026

The Dubliner departs WSL champions City after an injury-hit spell in which she made zero first-team appearances and spent recent stints on loan at Sunderland and Celtic.

O’Hanlon joined City from Peamount United in January 2024 on a three-and-a-half-year deal. One of Irish football’s brightest young talents, a series of serious hamstring injuries and knee setbacks hampered her progress in Manchester.

An attacking full-back who primarily operates on the left side, O’Hanlon spent the first half of the 2025/26 season on loan at WSL 2 outfit Sunderland, making five appearances.

Tara O'Hanlon has joined Wolverhampton Wanderers on a permanent transfer.



Everyone at City would like to wish Tara the very best at Wolves and thank her for her efforts while at the Club. 🩵 pic.twitter.com/IrN0dTtLnZ — Manchester City Women (@ManCityWomen) August 25, 2026

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A further temporary spell at Celtic from January saw her play 12 times, score once, and help the Hoops to Scottish Women’s Cup glory as they finished fifth in the league.

O’Hanlon has four senior international caps, having made her debut in a friendly against USA in April 2023 while her most recent appearance was against Hungary last November. She was part of Carla Ward’s squad for their opening 2027 World Cup qualifiers against France and the Netherlands earlier this year.

Wearing the number 33 jersey, O’Hanlon will hope to build up minutes and reinvigorate a promising career at Wolves.

Pen to paper: Shane Ferguson has signed for Finn Harps. Clare McCahill Clare McCahill

Elsewhere, Finn Harps have announced the signing of former Northern Ireland international Shane Ferguson.

Ferguson, 35, arrives at the League of Ireland First Division side after recent spells at Morpeth Town and his native Derry City. The experienced left-sided player previously represented Newcastle, Rangers, Birmingham City, Rotherham and Millwall, and made 57 appearances for Northern Ireland, including at Euro 2016 as they reached the last 16.

Donegal side Finn Harps sit 10th in the First Division with eight games to go.

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