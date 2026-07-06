ROBERTO ‘PICO’ LOPES has joined RTÉ’s World Cup panel after a superb run through the tournament with Cape Verde, the broadcaster has announced.
The Shamrock Rovers star returned to a hero’s welcome earlier today at Dublin Airport after falling just short of a shock result against defending World Cup champions Argentina in extra-time last Friday.
He will be in the RTÉ studio for Argentina’s last-16 clash with Egypt on Tuesday, and will feature again for the quarter-final meeting of England and Norway on Saturday.
Pico will be joined by Richie Sadlier, Stephen Kelly and presenter Tony O’Donoghue for Argentina v Egypt from Atlanta (Kick-off, 5pm).
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On Saturday, Peter Collins will have Pico, Shay Given and Didi Hamann in studio for live coverage of England v Norway in the third quarter-final from Miami (Kick-off, 10pm).
Republic of Ireland WNT manager Carla Ward will be back in studio alongside presenter Peter Collins tonight for the Round-16 meeting of Spain and Portugal. Coverage begins on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player at 7.30pm.
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Pico Lopes joins RTÉ World Cup panel for Argentina and England ties
ROBERTO ‘PICO’ LOPES has joined RTÉ’s World Cup panel after a superb run through the tournament with Cape Verde, the broadcaster has announced.
The Shamrock Rovers star returned to a hero’s welcome earlier today at Dublin Airport after falling just short of a shock result against defending World Cup champions Argentina in extra-time last Friday.
He will be in the RTÉ studio for Argentina’s last-16 clash with Egypt on Tuesday, and will feature again for the quarter-final meeting of England and Norway on Saturday.
Pico will be joined by Richie Sadlier, Stephen Kelly and presenter Tony O’Donoghue for Argentina v Egypt from Atlanta (Kick-off, 5pm).
On Saturday, Peter Collins will have Pico, Shay Given and Didi Hamann in studio for live coverage of England v Norway in the third quarter-final from Miami (Kick-off, 10pm).
Republic of Ireland WNT manager Carla Ward will be back in studio alongside presenter Peter Collins tonight for the Round-16 meeting of Spain and Portugal. Coverage begins on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player at 7.30pm.
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