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Cape Verde star Pico Lopes. AP Photo/David J. Phillip
On the box

Pico Lopes joins RTÉ World Cup panel for Argentina and England ties

Republic of Ireland WNT manager Carla Ward will be in studio for tonight’s coverage of Spain v Portugal.
7.36pm, 6 Jul 2026

ROBERTO ‘PICO’ LOPES has joined RTÉ’s World Cup panel after a superb run through the tournament with Cape Verde, the broadcaster has announced.

The Shamrock Rovers star returned to a hero’s welcome earlier today at Dublin Airport after falling just short of a shock result against defending World Cup champions Argentina in extra-time last Friday.

He will be in the RTÉ studio for Argentina’s last-16 clash with Egypt on Tuesday, and will feature again for the quarter-final meeting of England and Norway on Saturday.

Pico will be joined by Richie Sadlier, Stephen Kelly and presenter Tony O’Donoghue for Argentina v Egypt from Atlanta (Kick-off, 5pm).

On Saturday, Peter Collins will have Pico, Shay Given and Didi Hamann in studio for live coverage of England v Norway in the third quarter-final from Miami (Kick-off, 10pm).

Republic of Ireland WNT manager Carla Ward will be back in studio alongside presenter Peter Collins tonight for the Round-16 meeting of Spain and Portugal. Coverage begins on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player at 7.30pm.

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