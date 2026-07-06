'John, he's almost like the heart and soul of the group. We're so proud of him'

CLARE BOSS BRIAN Lohan hailed veteran John Conlon in the wake of Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final loss to Limerick.

Conlon lined out at midfield, 17 years after his senior championship debut in Clare colours.

He was withdrawn in the 48th minute, the two-time All-Ireland senior winner receiving a huge ovation from the Clare support. The Clonlara man returned to the Clare squad this season, having recovered from a serious finger injury that he sustained last summer.

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“John, he’s almost like the heart and soul of the group,” remarked Lohan.

“He just keeps coming back for more and he gives everything.

“On the field and off the field, he’s just a brilliant leader in the group and we’re delighted with him. We’re so proud of him and look, he owes the county nothing.

“He’s, he’s part of that group and he’s a big part of it.”

Shane O'Donnell with his family after the game. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

Attacker Shane O’Donnell confirmed in the build-up to the game that he was in his last season playing on the county stage.

The sense is Clare will emerge with a much-changed playing setup in 2027. Lohan praising the contribution of his long-serving stalwarts, who had made terrific contributions to an effort that came up just short as Limerick won out 1-21 to 1-19.

“We spoke in our group there, we’ve 39 guys in there and every single one of them is an absolute pleasure to deal with.

“They give everything for the game, give everything for the county, and then our marquee guys are our marquee guys, and they’re just exceptional.

“I’ve nothing but praise for all of those guys. I just thank them for what they’ve done for the county. That’s what I do every after every single game regardless. They do an awful lot, and, we’re just so appreciative of how they play and how they perform.”

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Clare boss Brian Lohan with Limerick's John Kiely. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

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