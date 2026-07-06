'We were about 50 points ahead when I scored my last try' - Clarkson

RÓNAN KELLEHER TAPPED and carried from five metres out. James Ryan, Tom O’Toole, and Joe McCarthy cleared out in this rehearsed tap penalty play.

Nick Timoney and Jamison Gibson-Park darted to the left, looking to lure some Wallabies eyes and bodies into the shortside.

Thomas Clarkson stood over the ball, with Jack Conan and Tadhg Beirne running a hard line just to his right as if to accept a pass.

Options aplenty for the Wallabies to consider, but Clarkson had one thing on his mind.

He scooped the ball up and exploded at the Australian tryline, dipping low and blasting into Wallabies skipper Harry Wilson, who attempted to hold him up over the line, wrapping up the ball.

But it was tucked in Clarkson’s left arm, and he was just about able to dot it down on the Allianz Stadium turf, sparking wild Irish celebrations and giving Sam Prendergast the chance to send Ireland into a 78th-minute lead that held until the final whistle.

It’s fair to say that this try tops the other one Clarkson has scored for Ireland, which came during the 106-7 hammering of Portugal last summer.

“I think we were about 50 points ahead when I scored the last one,” said Clarkson after Ireland’s 33-31 win over the Wallabies.

“It’s good craic. To win the game is unbelievable. I just wanted to come on and bring a bit of impact, so I got to do that.”

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The 14-times capped tighthead prop had no doubt when Prendergast stood over the tee with the ensuing conversion, which was on the left-hand 15-metre line.

Clarkson powers over for Ireland. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

But then Ireland had to wait as Ben Donaldson got his last-gasp chance to grab a win for the Wallabies from the right-hand five-metre line and 40 metres out with the clock in the red.

“You have no control over that, you’re just standing there watching,” said Clarkson.

“If it went over, it went over, and thank God it didn’t. But, yeah, I think we got away with that one there. It obviously wasn’t a perfect performance.”

Ireland couldn’t have been expected to deliver a perfect display at the beginning of a new window, and while they will certainly aim to tidy up the poorer elements of their showing against the Wallabies, there was simple delight to win a thrilling game.

Clarkson, who came on for Tadhg Furlong in the 52nd minute, was proud of his team.

“Coming away to the southern hemisphere, it’s never going to be perfect,” he said.

“But I suppose it’s about how you deal with the way the game’s going and trying to swing it in your favour.

“And to win the way we did at the end, it probably makes it a little bit sweeter than if we’d kind of won by 30. So, yeah, absolutely delighted.”

Clarkson felt it was crucial that Ireland scored just before half-time through Gibson-Park, not only because it narrowed the margin and gave them momentum.

As Clarkson pointed out, it also reminded Ireland’s players of what they can do.

“Prenders [Prendergast] talked about it in saying we were playing as if we didn’t really care what the outcome was,” said Clarkson.

“We were just going to play our style of game and flow off the back of that. And I think the comms at half-time were that we only got that [try] in the last play of the first half, so how do we transfer that to the entire half?

“I think they came out swinging at the start of the second half as well.”

Clarkson is enjoying life on tour. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Having experienced the joys of winning their opening Nations Championship match in such dramatic style, Ireland have now turned their focus to the challenge of Japan in Newcastle next weekend.

Andy Farrell’s men will remain in Sydney for the coming days before travelling to Newcastle on Thursday. Staying in Sydney is another win in Clarkson’s mind.

“It’s such an unbelievable city, probably the best city I’ve ever been to,” he said.

“So, yeah, we’re loving our time here, and I think it’ll be about two-and-a-half weeks total by the time we leave.

“Just trying to love every minute. It’s one of my first proper tours with the squad, so yeah, it’s been very cool.”