The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Sign in or create a free account
To continue reading create a free account
Or sign into an existing account
To continue reading create a free account
Or sign into an existing account
Keep reading with a free account
You've used your weekly article allowance. Sign in or register — it's free, and you'll be back in seconds.
10-man England rise to occasion with exhilarating 3-2 win over Mexico
Mexico 2
England 2
ENGLAND HAVE DUMPED co-hosts Mexico out of the World Cup after an absorbing 3-2 win at the Azteca Stadium.
Jude Bellingham scored two-first half goals and Harry Kane converted a penalty either side of strikes from Julian Quinones and a Raul Jimenez spot kick.
England played most of the second half with 10 men after defender Jarrell Quansah was shown a straight red card on 54 minutes.
England will now play Norway in the quarter-final in Miami on Saturday.
More to follow…
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
2026 world cup England Mexico Report Soccer