10-man England rise to occasion with exhilarating 3-2 win over Mexico

Mexico 2

England 2

ENGLAND HAVE DUMPED co-hosts Mexico out of the World Cup after an absorbing 3-2 win at the Azteca Stadium.

Jude Bellingham scored two-first half goals and Harry Kane converted a penalty either side of strikes from Julian Quinones and a Raul Jimenez spot kick.

England played most of the second half with 10 men after defender Jarrell Quansah was shown a straight red card on 54 minutes.

England will now play Norway in the quarter-final in Miami on Saturday.

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