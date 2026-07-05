Gotterup wins PGA John Deere after Kohles splashdown

CHRIS GOTTERUP WON the John Deere Classic on Sunday for his third PGA Tour title of the year after co-leader Ben Kohles plunked his approach into water on the final hole.

Gotterup, who began the day five strokes adrift, fired a nine-under par 62 in the last round to finish 72 holes on 20-under 264 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

“When I come down the stretch, I like to think I’m going to close it out and I did a great job of that today,” Gotterup said.

With brother Patrick serving as caddie, Gotterup captured the top prize of $1.584 million (€1.38 million) from the $8.8 million tournament as he heads for Europe to defend his title next week at the Scottish Open.

“To come out here and have Patrick out with me — just so awesome,” Gotterup said, breaking down in tears. “Just a great week.

“He just kept me in it all week. We were joking and having a good time. Just a fun week.”

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Gotterup took his fifth career PGA triumph and third tour victory of the year after winning January’s Sony Open in Hawaii and February’s Phoenix Open.

World number 14 Gotterup made nine birdies to shoot the low round of the week, but was still deadlocked for the lead with fellow American Kohles as his rival stood in the 18th fairway.

Kohles, who was chasing his first PGA Tour title in his 120th tour start, hooked his approach left and into a water hazard, then missed a 45-foot par putt to give Gotterup the victory.

Kohles, ranked 169th in the world, then missed a bogey putt from inside 4ft before making a double bogey at 18 and finishing two behind Gotterup and one adrift of runner-up Max Homa in a share of third with countrymen Lucas Glover and Lee Hodges.

“I was a little in between. I hit an 8-iron and thought 9 was going to be too short,” Kohles said. “I was just trying to hit a three-quarter punch shot. Just tugged it a little, and ended up in the water.

“Tough way to finish, especially how I played all day. I’m proud of the way I played. Sucks to just have that happen on the last hole, but learned a lot about myself… and it’s only going to make me better going forward.”

- ‘A good start’ -

Kohles made an eagle and three birdies in the first eight holes to seize a three-stroke lead into the back nine, where he had not made a bogey all week.

A missed four-foot par putt at 11 dropped Kohles back to a share of the lead with Gotterup, who birdied five of the first seven holes on the front nine and three of the first five on the back side.

“Wanted to get off to a good start and did a great job of that,” said Gotterup. “I felt like I left a couple out there too.”

Gotterup made a clutch par save at 15 and curled in a 14-foot birdie putt at the par-five 17th to reach 20-under, but Kohles answered with a 10-foot birdie putt at 14 to share the lead.

Kohles made bogey at the 15th but rebounded by curling in a 15-foot birdie putt at the par-three 16th, setting the stage for his collapse at the last hole.

– © AFP 2026