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Mexico and England's World Cup clash delayed by one hour due to storm warning

Heavy rain and thunder began around Azteca Stadium at around 3pm local time.
12.49am, 6 Jul 2026

KICK-OFF IN the last-16 World Cup clash between Mexico and England has been delayed by one hour due to thunderstorms at the Azteca Stadium.

Heavy rain and lightning began in Mexico City at around 3pm local time.

Conditions worsened as kick-off neared with the decision take to delay until 7pm (2am Irish time).

Stadium organisers activated their thunderstorm protocols three hours before the original kick-off.

A FIFA statement read: “Due to adverse weather conditions in Mexico City, including risk caused by lightning in the vicinity of the stadium, the kick-off of the FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16 match between Mexico and England has been delayed to 19.00 local time (21:00 EDT).

“The safety and security of all individuals is FIFA’s priority. We thank all fans for their understanding and cooperation.”

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