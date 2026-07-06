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Jeremy Loughman leaves the pitch after his concussion. ©INPHO/Ben Brady
Prop Stocks

Loughman ruled out of Japan game, with Bohan in line for Ireland debut

The loosehead prop suffered a concussion against the Wallabies.
6.31am, 6 Jul 2026
Murray Kinsella Reports from Sydney

IRELAND HAVE CONFIRMED that loosehead prop Jeremy Loughman has been “stood down” for Saturday’s Nations Championship clash with Japan in Newcastle, Australia.

The Munster man suffered a concussion during Ireland’s win over the Wallabies in Sydney last weekend and now has to undergo the return-to-play protocols.

Loughman came on in the second half of Ireland’s 33-31 win against the Wallabies on Saturday but was forced off just eight minutes later after taking a blow to the head.

As things stand, Ireland haven’t called another loosehead over to Australia, meaning that Connacht’s 20-year-old Billy Bohan is in line for his international debut against Japan.

Bohan has had an impressive season for Connacht, earning his place in the Ireland squad in the absence of the injured Andrew Porter, Paddy McCarthy, and Jack Boyle.

Tom O’Toole, who only recently converted from tighthead to loosehead prop, started in the number one shirt against the Wallabies and returned to play when Loughman was injured, meaning he played 72 minutes of the game.

Ireland tighthead Tadhg Furlong came off the bench at loosehead once towards the beginning of his international career in 2015, but has been at tighthead ever since.

Ireland head coach Farrell seemingly believes that O’Toole and Bohan can do the job against Japan. Loughman has been stood down this week but could return for the final game of Ireland’s tour against New Zealand in Auckland, depending on his recovery.

Ireland head coach Farrell had already confirmed that right wing Robert Baloucoune, who was ruled out of the Australia game with a tight hamstring, is in line to be available for the clash with Japan this Saturday.

Ireland said today that a final decision on Baloucoune will be made later this week.

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